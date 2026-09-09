Narrow escape for Punjabi singer Ammy Virk in Canada gun attack

Punjabi singer Ammy Virk's concert convoy was targeted in a shooting incident in Abbotsford, Canada, prompting a police investigation into the targeted attack and a connected vehicle fire.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and actor and singer Ammy Virk (left) address a press conference, in Lucknow, July 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjabi singer Ammy Virk's concert convoy was targeted in a shooting incident in Abbotsford, Canada.

Virk, a prominent name in Punjabi music and cinema, was unharmed in the attack.

The incident occurred after his concert, with a vehicle in his convoy coming under gunfire.

Abbotsford Police are investigating the targeted shooting and a connected vehicle fire.

Ammy Virk is currently on a multi-city concert tour across Canada and the US.

Punjabi singer Ammy Virk escaped unhurt after a vehicle in his concert convoy came under gunfire in Abbotsford, Canada, local media reported.

The attack took place soon after Virk's concert at the Rogers Forum on September 5 in British Columbia province. Canadian media outlets Vancouver Sun and Abbotsford News reported the shootout, quoting local police officials.

Police Investigate Targeted Attack

"Just after 11:00 pm on September 5th, 2026, a vehicle was travelling in the 2500 block of McCallum Road when it was shot at by occupants of another vehicle. Preliminary information indicates that individuals in a dark-coloured SUV fired multiple shots at the victim vehicle," Sergeant Paul Walker of the Abbotsford police department said, without identifying the victims of the attackers.

Walker said no one was injured in the incident

. Shortly after the shooting, AbbyPD officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire and found an SUV fully engulfed in flames, he said.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and is working to determine the motive for the shooting and whether the vehicle fire is connected to the incident.

"Early indications suggest that this incident was targeted," Walker said.

Ammy Virk's Tour Continues

Indo-Canadian media outlet The Voice reported that the vehicle targeted was part of Virk's concert convoy.

Virk is on a multi-city concert tour in Canada and the US. Virk, whose real name is Amninderpal Singh Virk, is one of the prominent names in Punjabi music and cinema and is known for his roles in films such as Angrej, Qismat and Laung Laachi.

He made his Hindi film debut with Bhuj: The Pride of India and also featured in 83, Bad Newz and Khel Khel Mein.