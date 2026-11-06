Narrow escape for over 1,500 passengers after fire on Karmabhoomi Express

Over 1,500 passengers on the Karmabhoomi Express had a miraculous escape on Friday after a fire engulfed multiple coaches near Patiala, prompting an urgent investigation into the cause of the blaze.

IMAGE: Rescue operations underay after fire on the Karmabhoomi Express near Sarai Banjara railway station in Patiala, Punjab, November 6, 2026. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points More than 1,500 passengers narrowly escaped a fire on the Karmabhoomi Express near Sarai Banjara railway station in Patiala on Friday.

The fire engulfed three coaches and partially damaged a fourth, prompting an immediate halt and detachment of affected coaches.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred on the Rajpura-Sirhind railway section.

Railway officials confirmed the fire spread due to strong winds, and an inquiry has been launched to determine the cause.

Alternate arrangements were made for passengers to reach their destination safely by another train.

More than 1,500 passengers had a narrow escape after a fire broke out in the Karmabhoomi Express near Sarai Banjara railway station in Punjab's Patiala district on Friday, engulfing three coaches and partially damaging a fourth, officials said.

The train, travelling from Amritsar to West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri, was immediately brought to a halt after the fire was detected, and the affected coaches were detached from the rest of the train to prevent the blaze from spreading.

No casualty or injury was reported.

Emergency Response And Passenger Safety

According to officials, the fire broke out on the Rajpura-Sirhind railway section when the train was passing near Sarai Banjara railway station.

Eyewitnesses and local residents who rushed to the spot said thick smoke could be seen billowing into the sky as the coaches caught fire.

The passengers rushed out of the affected coaches and managed to escape safely.

Senior railway officials, who reached the spot, said the fire initially broke out in one coach but spread to other coaches due to strong winds.

Investigation Into The Blaze

"Initially, it was one coach, but as wind was blowing at speed (and as fire spread), a total of four coaches were affected," Ambala Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Vinod Kumar Bhatia told reporters.

Three general coaches were primarily affected by the fire, while a fourth coach suffered minor damage, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Ambala Division of Northern Railways Yashanjit Singh said.

The train was unreserved, Singh said, adding that alternate arrangements had been made to ensure passengers reached their destination safely by another train.

Asked about the cause of the fire, Singh said, "It is a matter of inquiry."

Bhatia said both overhead equipment (OHE) lines were shut down after the fire was detected. The guard and loco pilot separated the affected coaches from the rest of the train to prevent the blaze from spreading.

The guard also informed the control room, following which trains operating on other lines were regulated, he said.

The cause of the fire will be investigated, officials said.