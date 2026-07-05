Narrow escape for Mukesh Ambani as tree falls in front of convoy amid rains

Discover how torrential Mumbai rains led to a tree collapse directly in front of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's security convoy, causing temporary traffic disruption.

IMAGE: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A tree collapsed in front of Mukesh Ambani's security convoy in Mumbai's Bandra area.

The incident occurred amidst heavy torrential rains, causing temporary traffic obstruction.

Mumbai is experiencing widespread rain-related disruptions, including falling trees and traffic delays.

Civic authorities have urged commuters to exercise caution due to waterlogging and tree fall risks.

As torrential rains battered Mumbai on Sunday, a tree collapsed in front of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's security convoy in a western suburb, briefly obstructing traffic, the police said.

Videos of the incident, which occurred in the Bandra area, have surfaced on social media.

Impact Of Mumbai Rains On Traffic

An official said that a tree collapsed in front of Ambani's security convoy, temporarily halting vehicular movement, before the authorities cleared the obstruction and restored the traffic.

Mumbai has been witnessing rain-related disruptions, with several incidents of large branches and trees falling onto roads and vehicles reported in parts of the city.

The incessant downpour has led to traffic snarls and delays, prompting civic authorities to appeal to commuters to exercise caution, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging and falling trees.