News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Narrow escape for Amit Shah: Rajasthan govt orders probe

Narrow escape for Amit Shah: Rajasthan govt orders probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 08, 2023 16:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Rajasthan government has ordered an inquiry into the Tuesday incident in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a narrow escape when his 'rath' came in contact with an electricity wire in Nagaur.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during a public meeting for the Rajasthan assembly elections, at Parbatsar in Didwana Kuchaman District on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred when Shah's cavalcade was moving to Parbatsar from Bidiyad village to address an election rally.

While passing through a lane with shops and houses on both sides in Parbatsar, the upper portion of his 'rath' (specially designed vehicle) touched the power line which led to a spark and the subsequent snapping of the wire.

 

No untoward incident occurred and all including the minister were safe and Shah was shifted to another vehicle.

"The home department initiated an inquiry to be conducted by the Ajmer divisional commissioner," official sources said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had last night stated that the inquiry into the matter will be conducted.

Shah on Tuesday addressed three rallies in Kuchaman, Makrana and Nagaur in support of the party candidates for the November 25 elections.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Vasundhara Raje Stares At Bleak Political Future
Vasundhara Raje Stares At Bleak Political Future
Congress gives privilege notice against Amit Shah
Congress gives privilege notice against Amit Shah
People have confidence in govt, says Amit Shah in LS
People have confidence in govt, says Amit Shah in LS
Will INDIA's Caste Card Work Against Modi?
Will INDIA's Caste Card Work Against Modi?
Parliament winter session in 2nd week of December
Parliament winter session in 2nd week of December
Realtors offers slew of attractive schemes this Diwali
Realtors offers slew of attractive schemes this Diwali
Cops grill Elvish Yadav for 2 hours; probe finds...
Cops grill Elvish Yadav for 2 hours; probe finds...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

9 factors that will decide Rajasthan elections

9 factors that will decide Rajasthan elections

Rathore, 6 BJP MPs nominated for Rajasthan polls

Rathore, 6 BJP MPs nominated for Rajasthan polls

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances