Court Rejects Ex-BJP MLA Narendra Pawar's Anticipatory Bail In Gangrape Case

A Bhiwandi court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar in a serious gangrape case, highlighting the gravity of the allegations and the necessity of custodial interrogation.

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Key Points Former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar's anticipatory bail application was rejected by a Bhiwandi court in a gangrape case.

The court cited grave allegations and a prima facie case, stating custodial interrogation is essential for effective investigation.

Pawar and Shailesh Patil are accused of gangraping a woman at a farmhouse after making her drink alcohol and threatening her with a pistol.

The court dismissed defence claims of consensual sex and false implication, noting consent under threat is invalid and the victim's video recording.

Pawar and Patil face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act for rape, gangrape, criminal intimidation, and other offences.

A court in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application of former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar in a gangrape case registered against him and one more person.

Additional Sessions Judge NK Karande dismissed the plea of the former Kalyan West MLA observing that the allegations are grave and that a prime-facie case is made out. The court said custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary for effective investigation.

Allegations Against Former MLA

Pawar is accused of calling the complainant to his office on September 13 to resolve a dispute between her and her husband. He took her to a farmhouse in Bapgaon in Bhiwandi, where he and one more accused, Shailesh Patil, allegedly raped her after making her drink alcohol.

As per the FIR, she was threatened with a pistol. She was later dropped off near her house after the ordeal.

Pawar's counsel told court his client is innocent and had been falsely implicated due to local political disputes and monetary settlement pressure. He also claimed the sexual relationship was consensual.

The three-day delay in filing an FIR also created reasonable doubt, Pawar's counsel said. He further claimed the victim had visited Pawar's house for Ganpati celebrations on September 24, days after the alleged incident.

Court's Rationale For Bail Rejection

Opposing the plea, Additional Public Prosecutor Mundhe said Pawar is an influential political figure with prior criminal antecedents. He said custodial interrogation is vital to conduct medical examinations, recover the weapon (pistol), vehicle, the accused's mobile phones as well as farmhouse CCTV footage, which had been allegedly removed.

The APP said the three-day delay in filing FIR was because the victim was physically and mentally traumatized as well as frightened by the involvement of an influential ex-MLA and an armed police official. The court found the delay reasonable under the circumstances.

Addressing the defence's plea of consensual sex, the court held that any purported consent obtained under the threat of a firearm or coercion is invalid.

Judge Karande highlighted that the victim's act of secretly setting up video recording prior to the assault clearly demonstrated that the act took place against her will and without her free consent.

Holding that the matter involves serious allegations of gangrape and common intention, the court denied pre-arrest relief to Pawar.

The allegations are grave and a prime-facie case is made out. Custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary for effective investigation, the court said.

Pawar and Patil have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act for rape, gangrape, criminal intimidation, common intention and other offences.