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Pune Scientists Develop Targeted Nanocarrier For Breast Cancer Gene Therapy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 05, 2026 13:47 IST

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Scientists from Pune's Agharkar Research Institute have engineered a groundbreaking biodegradable nanocarrier platform for targeted gene therapy, offering a promising new strategy to effectively inhibit breast cancer tumours while significantly reducing harmful off-target effects.

Key Points

  • Scientists from Agharkar Research Institute (ARI), Pune, developed a biodegradable nanocarrier for targeted gene therapy in breast cancer.
  • The system utilises mesoporous silica nanoparticles to efficiently deliver small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules, preventing disease-causing protein production.
  • The siRNA molecules target two critical genes promoting tumour survival and resistance to therapy, ensuring controlled release within the tumour microenvironment.
  • Experiments in breast cancer models demonstrated robust gene knockdown, leading to increased cancer cell death and significant tumour growth inhibition.
  • The nanocarrier showed effective accumulation at tumour sites with minimal systemic toxicity, suggesting its potential as a promising nanomedicine for breast cancer treatment.

Scientists have developed a cancer cell-targeting strategy that they say can drive an effective tumour inhibition, while reducing off-target effects, a key limitation of conventional therapies.

In a paper published in the journal Advanced Healthcare Materials, the team from Agharkar Research Institute (ARI), Pune, have described a biodegradable nanocarrier platform engineered for a targeted gene therapy in breast cancer.

 

Revolutionary Nanocarrier For Breast Cancer Treatment

They explained that the targeting system is built on biodegradable mesoporous silica nanoparticles, known for their high loading capacity and tunable surface chemistry, which enable an efficient delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules -- they prevent the production of disease-causing proteins. The siRNA molecules are delivered against two critical genes that promote tumour survival and a resistance to therapy. A controlled release of the therapeutic payload inside the tumour microenvironment ensures an efficient intracellular delivery and activity, the team said.

Targeted Gene Therapy Shows Promise

Experiments in breast cancer models demonstrated a robust gene knockdown, resulting in an increased cancer cell death and a substantial inhibition in tumour growth. In mice with a form of immunodeficiency, the nanocarrier was noted to accumulate effectively at tumour sites and exhibit minimal systemic toxicity. The findings align with growing evidence that aptamer-guided nanocarriers -- a targeted drug delivery system using nanoparticles as vehicles -- can significantly improve tumour specificity and therapeutic efficacy, the researchers said.

"These results indicate that the biodegradable siMCL-1/siSur@MPPM nanocarrier provides a significant combination of targeted delivery, biodegradability, effective gene silencing, and reduced off-target effects, suggesting its potential as a promising nanomedicine for breast cancer treatment," the authors wrote.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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