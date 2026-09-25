Calcutta HC overturns relief for Congress's Nandigram candidate

The Calcutta High Court has overturned interim relief for Congress' Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan, affirming that criminal law offers no special protection for election contestants and ensuring his judicial remand remains in effect.

IMAGE: Milan Pradhan (in orange kurta, centre), on being declared the Congress's official candidate for Nandigram bypoll, Kolkata, September 17, 2026 . Photograph: Courtesy, Facebook.com/RanajitMukherjee.in

Key Points Calcutta High Court's division bench set aside interim relief for Congress candidate Milan Pradhan.

The court ruled that criminal law does not provide for interim protection to an accused.

Pradhan's judicial remand until October 7 remains effective, impacting his bypoll campaign.

The ruling emphasizes equal application of law, regardless of election candidacy.

Pradhan faces charges including murder and attempt to murder from a 2007 anti-land acquisition case.

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday set aside a single-bench order granting relief to Congress' Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan from coercive action in a 2007 criminal case.

The division bench, presided over by Chief Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge, held that there was no provision in criminal law for such interim protection to an accused.

It said an accused has the liberty to seek bail after arrest and, if apprehending arrest, can apply for anticipatory bail.

High Court Overturns Interim Protection

The bench, also comprising Justice Om Narayan Rai, set aside Thursday's order directing police not to take any steps against Pradhan in the case till October 12.

The division bench observed that the law is the same for everyone and there cannot be a different consideration for a person contesting an election.

Implications For Nandigram Bypoll Candidate

With the single-bench order set aside, Pradhan's judicial remand till October 7, granted by the Contai ACJM court, will remain effective.

The Nandigram bypoll is scheduled for October 6, with campaigning ending on October 4.

Background Of The Criminal Case

On Thursday, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya had directed the police not to take any steps against Pradhan till October 12 in connection with Case No. 45 of 2007 at Khejuri police station in Purba Medinipur district.

The court had also directed that he not be treated as arrested in the case.

"It is surprising to note that the criminal prosecution is of 2007 and the investigating officer made a prayer for treating the petitioner as 'shown arrest' on September 19," Justice Bhattacharyya observed.

Pradhan was arrested by Purba Medinipur district police on September 18 and was subsequently shown arrested in connection with the Khejuri police station case. The Contai court on September 23 remanded him to judicial custody till October 7.

Pradhan faces charges, including murder and attempt to murder, in the 2007 case linked to the anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram.

Several criminal cases were registered against him in 2007 at Nandigram and Khejuri police stations in Purba Medinipur district.

While hearing an application filed by Pradhan seeking protection from coercive action in six other cases registered against him, the high court was on September 22 informed by the state that five of them were withdrawn by the previous government and he was not wanted in the sixth case.

The HC was also informed that Pradhan was arrested and sent to judicial remand in connection with the other five criminal cases.