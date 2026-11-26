Nanded police have successfully cracked down on illegal minor mineral transportation, seizing a a truck and sand consignment valued at Rs 45.25 lakh and registering a case against the driver.

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Key Points Nanded police seized a truck and sand consignment worth Rs 45.25 lakh on Thursday.

The seizure was part of a crackdown on illegal transportation of minor minerals in Nanded district.

The truck driver, Pandit Jalba Gire, was intercepted on Wednesday and failed to produce valid documents for the sand.

A case has been registered against Gire under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Land Revenue Code.

Police have seized a truck and sand consignment, collectively valued at Rs 45.25 lakh, while cracking down on the illegal transportation of minor minerals in Nanded district of Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday.

Crackdown on Illegal Sand Transport

Acting on a tip-off on Wednesday, police intercepted a truck and seized five brass of sand (1 brass is 100 cubic feet) from the vehicle. The truck driver, Pandit Jalba Gire (43), a resident of Zari village in Loha tehsil of the district, failed to produce valid documents or permits authorising the transportation of the sand consignment, police said.

Police subsequently seized the truck, valued at Rs 45 lakh, and sand worth Rs 25,000, they added. A case has been registered against Gire at the Nanded Rural police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code.