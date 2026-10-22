Swift Action: Nanded Police File Chargesheet In Minor Molestation Case Within 24 Hours

Nanded police have demonstrated swift action by filing a chargesheet within 24 hours in a molestation case involving a minor girl, arresting a 20-year-old man under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

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Key Points Nanded police in Maharashtra filed a chargesheet within 24 hours in a molestation case involving a minor girl on Thursday.

A 20-year-old man, Nandkishor Laxman Pandhare, was arrested for allegedly molesting the girl on Wednesday.

The accused reportedly stalked the girl, obstructed her way, and made inappropriate comments.

The case was registered under section 78 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police conducted a spot panchnama and recorded witness statements before submitting the chargesheet swiftly.

Nanded police in Maharashtra on Thursday filed a chargesheet within 24 hours of registration of a case in a molestation incident involving a minor girl, an official said.

Swift Police Action In Molestation Case

A 20-year-old man, identified as Kandhar tehsil Nandkishor Laxman Pandhare, allegedly molested the minor girl on Wednesday when she was returning home from school with her brother, the official said.

Pandhare is accused of stalking her, obstructing her way and then making inappropriate comments, which amounted to molestation, the official said.

Following a complaint, Bhagyanagar police registered a case under section 78 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused, he said.

"The spot panchnama was conducted and statements of key witnesses were recorded under section 183 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). A chargesheet was submitted in court within 24 hours of registering the case," he said.