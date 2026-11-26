A Nanded court has sentenced a man to one year of rigorous imprisonment for assaulting a municipal bus driver and obstructing his duty in a 2011 incident, highlighting the legal consequences of hindering public servants.

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Key Points A Nanded court sentenced Shivaji Nagorao Pimpale to one year of rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday.

Pimpale was found guilty of assaulting a municipal bus driver and obstructing his official duties.

The incident occurred on March 15, 2011, when Pimpale obstructed bus driver Shivaji Ganpatrao Munde.

Pimpale allegedly pulled the driver from the bus and assaulted him with a belt.

The sentences under IPC sections 332 and 353 will run concurrently.

A court in Nanded district of Maharashtra has sentenced a man to one year of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for assaulting a bus driver of the local municipal transport corporation and obstructing him from performing his official duties in an incident dating back to 2011.

Additional Sessions Judge RU Nagargoje on Wednesday held the accused, Shivaji Nagorao Pimpale, a resident of Waman Nagar in Nanded, guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter government servant from discharge of his duty).

Details Of The 2011 Incident

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on March 15, 2011, when Shivaji Ganpatrao Munde, a driver with the Nanded municipal transport corporation, was driving a bus from Choufala towards Gajanan Maharaj Temple in the central Maharashtra city.

At the time, Pimpale, who was driving an autorickshaw from Somesh Colony, suddenly stopped his vehicle in front of the bus. When Munde asked him to move the autorickshaw aside, the accused allegedly abused him.

He then pulled the driver down from the bus and assaulted him with a belt, obstructing him from performing his government duty, said the prosecution.

Legal Proceedings And Verdict

Following Munde's complaint, the Wazirabad police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC against Pimpale.

Police investigated the case and filed a chargesheet before the court on April 7, 2011, after recording witness statements and collecting spot inspection and medical reports.

After considering the arguments and evidence presented by prosecution and defence counsels, the court sentenced Pimpale to 6 months of rigorous imprisonment under section 353 and one year of RI under section 332 of the IPC.

Both sentences will run concurrently.