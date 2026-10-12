Nanded Police Seize Rs 13 Crore Assets In Sand Mining Crackdown

Nanded Police have launched a significant crackdown on illegal sand mining operations along the Godavari riverbed, seizing assets worth Rs 13.12 crore and initiating investigations into those involved.

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Key Points Nanded Police conducted a major operation against illegal sand extraction and transportation from the Godavari riverbed on Monday.

Assets valued at Rs 13.12 crore, including 40 boats, 108 rafts, and various vehicles, were seized during the special operation.

The operation involved a large contingent of police officers, personnel, and home guards, raiding multiple locations.

Heavy equipment like boats and engines were destroyed using gelatin, and rafts were burnt with diesel in the riverbed.

Cases have been registered against drivers and vehicle owners involved in the illegal sand transportation, with an investigation currently underway.

In a major crackdown on illegal sand extraction and transportation from the Godavari riverbed, Nanded Police seized assets, including boats and vehicles, valued at Rs 13.12 crore during a special operation, officials said on Monday.

Massive Seizure Operation Targets Illegal Mining

The operation resulted in the seizure of 40 boats, five engines, 108 rafts, four trucks, a tractor, an excavator and sand.

Teams comprising 30 police officers, 121 police personnel, 70 home guards and two Riot Control Police (RCP) platoons raided several locations along the Godavari riverbed and on roads allegedly used to transport illegally extracted sand, according to officials.

Police said some heavy equipment, including boats and engines, were destroyed in the riverbed using gelatin, while rafts were burnt using diesel.

Cases were registered against drivers and vehicle owners allegedly involved in illegal sand transportation, officials said, adding that an investigation is underway.