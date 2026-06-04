Nanded Collector Leads Rs 30 Lakh Seizure In Anti-Illegal Sand Mining Operation

A significant joint operation by police and revenue departments in Nanded, Maharashtra, led to the seizure and destruction of Rs 30 lakh worth of equipment and the apprehension of four individuals involved in illegal sand mining along the Godavari river.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Authorities in Nanded, Maharashtra, conducted a major operation against illegal sand mining.

Equipment valued at Rs 30 lakh, including boats and rafts, was seized and destroyed.

The raid, led by Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile, targeted activities along the Godavari river.

Approximately 125 brass of illegally mined sand was confiscated during the operation.

Four individuals and two vehicles involved in illegal sand transport were apprehended.

Equipment worth Rs 30 lakh were seized and destroyed in an operation against illegal sand mining along Godavari river in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Thursday, an official said. The joint operation of the police and revenue departments was carried out at 1:30pm under the leadership of Nanded collector Rahul Kardile at Pimpalgaon Nimji village after he spotted illegal sand mining activity and immediately summoned personnel to raid the site, the official added.

Major Crackdown On Illegal Sand Extraction

The administration seized and destroyed equipment worth Rs 30 lakh in the operation. It included two boats and 20 rafts used for illegal sand extraction. Around 125 brass (one brass is equal to 2.8 cubic metres) of illegally mined sand was seized from the spot, he said. Two vehicles illegally transporting sand within city limits and four persons in them were handed over to Wazirabad police station for further legal action, the official said.