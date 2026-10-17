Nana Patekar or Smit Machchhar? Mumbai bridge naming sparks political row

A political dispute has ignited in Mumbai over the naming of the new East-West Vidyavihar bridge, with Shiv Sena-UBT pushing for actor Nana Patekar and BJP suggesting Captain Smit Machchhar.

IMAGE: The 650-metre-long Vidyavihar bridge connects Ramchandra Chemburkar Marg and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Ghatkopar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A controversy has erupted over the naming of the newly constructed East-West Vidyavihar bridge in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena-UBT recently demanded the bridge be named 'Padma Shri Nana Patekar Setu' after actor Nana Patekar.

BJP MLA Parag Shah sought to name the bridge after Captain Smit Machchhar, a pilot who thwarted a mid-air hijacking.

A Sena-UBTdelegation met Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde earlier this week to press their demand.

A controversy has erupted over the naming of the newly constructed East-West Vidyavihar bridge next to Vidyavihar station in Mumbai, ahead of its opening to traffic.

Political Factions Propose Names

The Shiv Sena-UBT recently put up a banner on the structure demanding that it be named after late actor Nana Patekar, days after BJP MLA Parag Shah sought to name it after Captain Smit Machchhar.

Shah had written to the authorities seeking that the bridge be named after Captain Machchhar, the Indian commercial pilot hailed globally as a hero after thwarting a violent mid-air hijacking of a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight.

However, Sena-UBT activists have put up a banner demanding that the bridge be named 'Padma Shri Nana Patekar Setu'.

Earlier this week, a Sena-UBT delegation met Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and submitted a letter demanding that the bridge be named after Patekar.

BMC Leader Weighs In On Naming Debate

Despite repeated attempts, Tawde could not be reached for comment; however, Ganesh Khankar, the leader of the house in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said the Sena-UBT is stoking a controversy for credit.

"Nana Patekar was one of the most talented actors in the country. I feel that it would be more fitting to name a large theatre or a theatre complex after him rather than a bridge," Khankar said.

Details Of The New Vidyavihar Bridge

The much delayed 650-metre-long, two-lane Vidyavihar bridge connects Ramchandra Chemburkar Marg on the eastern side of Vidyavihar railway station with Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg on the western side in Ghatkopar.

According to the BMC, the bridge includes a 100-metre section over railway tracks, with approach roads measuring 220 metres on the eastern side and 330 metres on the western side.

The project also includes access links to the station's footpaths and the reconstruction of ticket booking offices, the station master's office and staircases, the civic body said.