Rediff.com  » News » Nalini, 4 other Rajiv Gandhi killers released from jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 12, 2022 18:32 IST
Nalini Sriharan, her husband and three other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were released from Tamil Nadu prisons on Saturday evening.

IMAGE: Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, arrives at Katpadi police station amid tight security, in Vellore on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Immediately after she was released from the special prison for women in Vellore, Nalini went to the Vellore central prison from where her husband V Sriharan alias Murugan was released and became emotional upon seeing him.

 

Murugan, along with Santhan, both Sri Lankan nationals, were taken in a police vehicle following their release to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli in the state.

Two other Lankan nationals -- Robert Payas and Jayakumar -- released from the Puzhal prison here, were taken to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli to be lodged there.

Earlier, another convict who was set free in May earlier, Perarivalan, along with his mother Arputhammal received the duo at the Puzhal prison.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
