Critical Injuries After Nalagarh Shooting Over Neighbour Dispute

A young man is critically injured after a shooting incident in Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh, sparking renewed concerns over the area's escalating law-and-order situation following multiple recent firing incidents.

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Key Points A young man was critically injured in Nalagarh, Solan district, on Tuesday after being shot by a neighbour over an alleged dispute.

Mohammad Aslam sustained three bullet injuries, two in his abdomen and one in the leg, and was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to the critical nature of his condition.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to establish the motive behind the attack, with sources indicating a long-standing dispute between the neighbours.

The incident has raised questions about the law-and-order situation in Nalagarh, following previous shooting incidents reported on October 14, 23, and 25.

A young man was critically injured after being shot at by a neighbour over an alleged dispute in the Nalagarh area of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Tuesday, police said.

Investigation Underway In Nalagarh Shooting

Mohammad Aslam, a resident of Ward No 7 who is in his early 20s, sustained three bullet injuries in the firing, they said.

While police are yet to establish the motive behind the attack, sources said the two neighbours had not been on good terms for a long time.

Aslam was rushed to the Nalagarh hospital for treatment and later shifted to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Doctor Tamanna, the attending physician at the Nalagarh hospital, confirmed that the patient sustained three gunshot wounds: two in his abdomen and one in the leg.

There is a concern that Aslam's abdominal injuries may have damaged his vital organs. Given the criticality of his condition, he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for further evaluation of internal injuries and potential surgery, she said.

Police said they have registered a case and launched an investigation. The reason behind the shooting and the specific role of the accused will only become clear once the probe is complete.

Tuesday's incident has once again raised questions about the law-and-order situation in Nalagarh. Shootings have become routine in the area, with firing incidents reported on October 14, 23 and 25. Four people were arrested in connection with the three shootouts last month.