Mob Attacks Police, Damages Vehicles Over Welcome Gate Dispute In Nahan

A dispute over a welcome gate installation in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, escalated into mob violence on Friday, leading to attacks on police personnel, injuries to officers, and damage to government vehicles, prompting a swift police investigation and deployment of additional forces.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A mob attacked police and damaged a revenue official's vehicle in Nahan on Friday during a stone-pelting incident.

The violence stemmed from a dispute at Valmiki Chowk over the installation of a welcome gate by residents of Govindgarh, opposed by Valmiki Basti residents.

Police personnel were injured, and several government and private vehicles were damaged during the mob's aggression.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, with an investigation underway.

Additional police forces have been deployed, and continuous patrolling is being conducted to maintain peace and order in the Nahan area.

A mob attacked police personnel and damaged the official vehicle of a revenue official during a stone-pelting incident in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan, triggered by a dispute over the installation of a welcome gate, with police on Saturday saying they are identifying those involved in the violence.

Investigation Underway In Nahan Violence

Superintendent of Police Nishchit Singh Negi said strict action would be taken against those found guilty, adding that a case has been registered in connection with Friday's incident and the investigation is underway.

The Nahan police have registered a case under Sections 191(2), 191(3), 190, 132, 121(1) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The investigation is being conducted expeditiously, he said.

Dispute Over Welcome Gate Escalates

Providing details, Negi said the police received information on Friday afternoon about a dispute at Valmiki Chowk over the installation of a welcome gate by some individuals.

A police team immediately reached the spot and found that some residents of the Govindgarh locality were attempting to install a welcome gate on the main road leading from Valmiki Chowk towards Delhi Gate. The move was opposed by residents of Valmiki Basti, leading to an argument and an exchange of verbal abuse between the two groups, he said.

The situation soon turned tense, prompting the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nahan and additional police personnel to reach the spot and attempt to mediate between the two sides.

Mob Attacks Police And Officials

However, both sides began pelting each other with bricks, stones and glass bottles. During the intervention, the agitated mob also attacked police personnel, resulting in injuries to some officers," Negi said.

The violent mob also damaged several government and private vehicles present at the scene, he said.

Subsequently, when the Nahan tehsildar arrived to facilitate a compromise between the two parties, the mob blocked his official vehicle and attacked it with stones and sticks, causing damage, the SP added.

Maintaining Peace And Order

The police brought the situation under control, Negi said, adding that additional police forces have been deployed at the spot and the situation is being closely monitored.

Continuous patrolling is being carried out to maintain peace and order in the area, he said.