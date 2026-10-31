Sirmaur Clash: 11 Individuals Sent To Judicial Custody For 14 Days

Eleven individuals have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a violent communal clash that injured 14 people and damaged property in Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh, prompting ongoing police investigation and heightened security.

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Key Points A local court remanded 11 individuals to 14-day judicial custody following their arrest in connection with a violent clash in Sirmaur district on October 23.

The clash at Valmiki Chowk involved members of the Sikh and Valmiki communities over the installation of a welcome gate.

The incident resulted in 14 injuries, including the Nahan Sadar SHO and two other police personnel, and damage to public and private property.

Police are actively investigating the violence, analysing videos and CCTV footage to identify more individuals involved.

Security remains strict in Nahan, with additional forces deployed and patrolling underway, as authorities appeal for peace and caution against rumours.

A local court has remanded 11 individuals to judicial custody for 14 days after their arrest in connection with a violent clash between two communities at Valmiki Chowk in Sirmaur district on October 23, Sirmaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Nishchit Singh Negi said on Saturday.

Investigation And Injuries

He said police are investigating and analysing videos and CCTV footage to identify other individuals involved in the violence. As many as 14 people, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Nahan Sadar police station and two other police personnel, were injured in the clash.

Police registered a case under sections 191(2), 191(3), 190, 132, 121(1), and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The violent clash and stone-throwing incident erupted at Valmiki Chowk following a dispute between members of the Sikh and the Valmiki over the installation of a welcome gate by Sikh youths.

Arrests And Legal Action

Those arrested include Vasu (37), Shivraj (29), Vidha Sagar alias Rahul (31), Aryan (19), and Aryaveer alias Aadi (21) all residents of Valmiki Mohalla as well as Prakash Singh alias Badal (24), Kulvinder Singh alias Khoju (24), Sukhvinder Singh alias Gappu (21), Gurjit Singh alias Guju (27), Tejpal Singh alias Teju (19), and Sohan Singh (21), all residents of Mohalla Govindgarh, Nahan.

Public and private property were also damaged during the incident. Police deployed a heavy force in the affected area and began taking strict action against those responsible for the violence.

Security Measures And Appeal For Peace

A police official said security arrangements remain strict, and they are closely monitoring the situation while screening vehicles entering Nahan. Additional police forces remain deployed at sensitive locations, and patrolling is underway.

The SP has appealed to the people to maintain peace, harmony, and mutual brotherhood in the region. He urged the public not to believe any rumours or share unverified or inflammatory content on social media.