Nagpur Woman Murdered After Objecting To Niece's Relationship With Criminal

A shocking incident in Nagpur sees a 35-year-old woman brutally murdered by a man with a criminal past after she opposed his relationship with her teenage niece, prompting a police manhunt.

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Key Points A 35-year-old woman in Nagpur was allegedly killed for objecting to her 16-year-old niece's relationship.

The accused, Akshay Shalikram Karote, who has a criminal record, had been in a relationship with the niece for two years.

The woman was brutally assaulted with a stick earlier this week and succumbed to her injuries on Thursday evening.

Police have registered a murder case against Karote, who is currently absconding.

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a man with a criminal record after she objected to his relationship with her 16-year-old niece in Nagpur, police said on Saturday.

The woman was brutally assaulted earlier this week and died two days later during treatment, they said.

Details Of The Alleged Crime

According to the police, Akshay Shalikram Karote (30), a resident of Nandanvan, had been in a relationship with the victim's niece for the past two years. Recently, he allegedly assaulted the girl, prompting the woman to warn him against continuing the relationship.

Karote had allegedly threatened to kill the woman if she told anyone about the matter.

The girl's grandmother subsequently learnt about the affair, and she also warned the teenager against meeting the accused.

Suspecting that the woman had informed the grandmother, Karote allegedly forcibly took her to the Wathoda area on his motorcycle and viciously attacked her with a stick.

The woman succumbed to her injuries on Thursday evening during treatment at the government-run Mayo Hospital.

Officials said a murder case has been registered against Karote at the Nandanvan police station and efforts are being made to trace him. The accused faces several serious cases, including murder and housebreaking.