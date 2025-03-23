HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nagpur violence: Curfew lifted in city; patrolling, deployment to continue

March 23, 2025 18:51 IST

Curfew was lifted from the remaining four areas of Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday, six days after violence rocked the city, officials said.

IMAGE: Policemen keep vigil as curfew remains in effect in 10 police station limits following the violence, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, March 21, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Following the violence on March 17, curfew was imposed in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar and Kapil Nagar police station areas.

 

Violent mobs went on a rampage in central Nagpur areas on Monday night amid rumours that a chadar with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Earlier, curfew was lifted from Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police station areas on March 20, and from Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Lakadganj, Sakkardara and Imambada areas on March 22.

Nagpur police commissioner Ravinder Singal on Sunday ordered the lifting of curfew in the remaining Kotwali, Tehsil, Ganeshpeth and Yashodhara Nagar police station areas from 3 pm.

Patrolling will continue in sensitive areas along with the deployment of local police, an official said.

Large-scale stone pelting and arson were reported in several parts of Nagpur on March 17 over rumours that a `chadar' with holy inscriptions was burnt during the VHP protest. Authorities subsequently said the rumours were baseless and were spread mischievously.

Thirty-three police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officers, were injured in the violence.

The police have arrested more than 100 persons in connection with the violence.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the government will recover the cost of property damaged during the recent Nagpur violence from rioters and roll bulldozer "if necessary".

He said if the perpetrators of violence failed to compensate, their properties would be seized and sold to recover the losses.

He emphasised that strict action would be taken against those who attacked police officers during the unrest.

