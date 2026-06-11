Three Arrested In Nagpur For Fruit Vendor Double Murder

In a shocking incident in Nagpur, Maharashtra, two fruit vendors were brutally murdered following a business dispute, leading to the swift apprehension of three accused by local police.

Key Points Two fruit vendors, Aditya Bodwe and Dadu Rahulkar, were allegedly murdered in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Gond Mohalla, Sakkardara police station limits.

The victims were attacked with bricks, stones, and a sharp weapon, dying on the spot from severe head injuries.

Police state the motive was a dispute over work-related issues between the victims and the accused, who are also fruit vendors.

Three accused  Vaibhav Dongre, Vedant Dabir, and Abhishek Raut  were apprehended and a murder case registered.

Three persons allegedly killed two fruit vendors following a dispute in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Gond Mohalla under the Sakkardara police station limits, and the three accused were later apprehended, they said.

Nagpur Fruit Vendor Murder: What Happened

The accused allegedly attacked Aditya alias Sonu Bodwe (25) and Dadu alias Aditya Rahulkar, both fruit vendors from Bajrang Nagar, with bricks, stones and a sharp weapon at Budhwar Bazaar market near a college in the area. The victims suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot, the Sakkardara police said.

According to police, tensions had been brewing between the victims and the accused, who are also in the fruit business, over work-related issues. On Wednesday evening, an argument broke out and quickly turned violent.

After the incident, the accused, identified as Vaibhav alias Dadu Pradeep Rao Dongre (30), Vedant alias Dabba Ajay Dabir (20) and Abhishek alias Tatya Uttam Raut (26), tried to flee, but the police tracked them in the Vihirgaon area and took them into custody, an official said. They were later handed over to the Sakkardara police, and a murder case was registered, the official added.