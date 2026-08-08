Nagpur teen assault: Sharp weapons, contraceptives seized from accused's home

Nagpur police have made significant seizures, including sharp weapons and contraceptives, from the Thane residence of a 19-year-old accused in the alleged torture and sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl, intensifying the ongoing investigation.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pexels

Key Points Nagpur police seized sharp weapons, a laptop, and contraceptives from the accused's Thane residence.

The 19-year-old accused, Nirmay Madhav Pakhare, allegedly held and assaulted a 16-year-old girl for over 30 hours.

Pakhare is currently hospitalised under judicial custody after complaining of chest pain.

Police are examining the survivor's mobile phone data to establish the sequence of events.

A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act and for kidnapping.

Nagpur police probing the alleged torture and sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl have seized sharp weapons, a laptop, and a large cache of contraceptives from the accused's residence in Thane district, an official said on Saturday.



According to the police, 19-year-old Nirmay Madhav Pakhare, currently hospitalised under judicial custody, allegedly held the minor girl captive and tied her up for over 30 hours, sexually assaulted and inflicted nearly 20 knife injuries before police rescued her from a rented room in the Dinghori area.

Key Seizures In Thane

A team from the Hudkeshwar police station raided Pakhare's house in Thane on Friday, seizing eight knives, choppers and other sharp weapons, a laptop and large quantities of contraceptives, the official said.



The seized materials will be sent for forensic analysis, he said.



The accused's parents are separated, and he was living with his elder brother and mother, who is undergoing psychiatric treatment, police said.

Accused's Health And Custody

Meanwhile, Pakhare is currently admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). His condition is reported to be stable.



He was admitted on Wednesday night after complaining of chest pain during a routine medical examination. Doctors advised hospitalisation, the official said.



As his police custody ended on Thursday, the court remanded him in judicial custody.

Digital Evidence Under Scrutiny

The official said that the police have already unlocked the survivor's mobile phone and are examining chats, call records and other digital data. The aim is to establish the sequence of events and verify other evidence.



The survivor had befriended the accused on Instagram.



According to police, he allegedly confined her in a rented house in Nagpur's Dinghori area for more than 30 hours, tied her limbs, and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.



The police broke open the door of the room on the night of August 3 and rescued the girl.



A case has been registered against Pakhare under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and for kidnapping.