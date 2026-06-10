RSS Headquarters Under Threat: Police Investigate Email Claim

Nagpur police initiated a comprehensive search operation at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters after Mayor Neeta Thakre received an email threat about an explosive device, though nothing suspicious was found.

Key Points Nagpur Mayor received an email threatening an explosive device at RSS headquarters.

Security agencies, including BDDS, conducted a thorough search operation.

No suspicious items were found at the RSS headquarters or Dr Hedgewar Smruti Bhavan.

Police have initiated an investigation to identify the source of the email threat.

Authorities have assured the public that all necessary security measures are in place.

Nagpur Mayor Neeta Thakre on Wednesday received an email claiming an explosive device was planted at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters here, prompting security agencies to launch a search operation, police said.

Nothing suspicious was found during the search, they said.

Security Measures Intensified After Threat

Following the threat, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was immediately rushed to the spot for a thorough search, they said.

The email allegedly claimed that an explosive device had been planted at the RSS headquarters in the Mahal area and Dr Hedgewar Smruti Bhavan in Reshimbagh, the police said.

Security checks were intensified, and all sensitive areas were being inspected as a precautionary measure. Nothing suspicious was found during the search, they said.

An investigation was underway to trace the source of the email and verify the threat, they added.

The police urged people not to panic and assured that all necessary security measures were in place.