'Within framework of law': Nagpur top cop defends RSS event speech

Nagpur Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil has clarified his controversial speech at a 'Hindu Sammelan', asserting his commitment to constitutional values and denying any violation of service rules amidst criticism from political parties.

IMAGE: Senior IPS officer Vishwas Nangare Patil (left) assumes charge as commissioner of police, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, June 29, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nagpur police commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil defended his speech at a 'Hindu Sammelan' where he was accused of praising the RSS.

Patil stated his remarks were within the framework of the law and did not violate any service rules, affirming his commitment to the Constitution.

He clarified that the event aimed to spread awareness on yoga and social values, and he spoke about universal brotherhood and fighting drug abuse.

The Commissioner highlighted his respect for all religions and communities, mentioning participation in events of various faiths.

The Maharashtra Congress and MNS chief Raj Thackeray had criticised his speech, raising questions about his neutrality.

Newly-appointed Nagpur commissioner of police Vishwas Nangare Patil, who has drawn flak over his old video of 'praising' the Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh during an event, on Monday said the remarks he made at the function were within the framework of the law, and that he did not violate any service rules.

Asserting that he is committed to the Constitution of the country, he said he respects all religions and communities.

A video of Nangare Patil's speech at the Hindu Sammelan held on April 19 at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai by the Sakal Hindu Samaj went viral last week, triggering a row.

The Maharashtra Congress demanded an inquiry into a speech delivered by the senior IPS officer at the event, where he "praised" the RSS, stating that it raises questions about his neutrality and compliance with service rules.

Maharashtra Navnirna Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray also slammed Nangare Patil, saying the Nagpur top cop should resign and join the right-wing organisation if he wished to publicly express his admiration for it.

He said the police officer's loyalty should lie solely with the duties and responsibilities of the force, but Nangare Patil seems eager to publicly demonstrate his allegiance to the RSS.

Commissioner Addresses Controversy

Addressing his first press conference after taking over as the Nagpur police commissioner last week, Nangare Patil said he respects all communities and religions.

"I respect everyone. I am an Indian Police Service officer, and my commitment is only to the Constitution. Nagpur is the land of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Deekshabhoomi, and I remain committed to constitutional values," he said.

Clarifying Event Participation

Explaining his presence at the April 19 event, Nangare Patil said it was organised to spread awareness about yoga and social values.

"The programme was meant for public awareness. Spiritual leader Sudhanshu ji Maharaj was also present, and my family had also been invited," he said.

Referring to his speech at the event, the senior IPS officer said he spoke about universal brotherhood, social harmony and fight against drug abuse.

"Everything I said was within the framework of the law. I have not violated any conduct rules," he asserted.

Commitment to Public Outreach and Inclusivity

The police commissioner added that attending programmes organised by social organisations was part of his public outreach.

"The work of social organisations is constructive. It is my duty to attend such programmes and spread awareness," he said.

Rejecting allegations of bias, Nangare Patil said he has attended events of all religious communities.

"I have participated in programmes during Ramzan Eid as well as those organised by Buddhist, Jain and Christian communities," he said.