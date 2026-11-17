Nagpur Rural police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated interstate extortion racket, leading to the arrest of four women from Bhopal who allegedly targeted sarpanches and gram sevaks across eight states by posing as newspaper representatives and threatening defamation.

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Key Points Nagpur Rural police busted an interstate extortion racket, arresting four women from Bhopal.

The accused posed as 'Dainik Shreshtha News' representatives, demanding money from sarpanches and gram sevaks.

They threatened to publish defamatory reports if victims refused to pay for fake advertisements.

The racket operated from three illegal call centres in Bhopal, targeting village representatives across eight states.

The investigation began after women sarpanches raised the issue at a public meeting in August.

Nagpur Rural police have busted an interstate extortion racket, arresting four women from Bhopal for allegedly posing as newspaper representatives and demanding advertisement money from sarpanches and gram sevaks by threatening to publish defamatory reports, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The accused had allegedly compiled 618 registers of contact details sourced from the Mahapanchayat portal to target village representatives across eight states from three illegal call centres in Bhopal, Superintendent of Police Dr Harsh A Poddar told reporters.

How The Extortion Racket Was Uncovered

The racket came to light after women sarpanches raised the issue during a public representatives' meeting attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Lohari Sawanga in August, following which he directed police to register a case and take strict action, Poddar said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Meena Suresh Singh Suryavanshi (47), sarpanch of Group Gram Panchayat Godhani Gaimukh, a case was registered at the Narkhed police station under sections 308(3) (extortion), 318(2) (cheating), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant alleged that between August 11 and November 6, a woman claiming to represent 'Dainik Shreshtha News' contacted several sarpanches, including Meena Saryavanshi, Prabha Omprakash Gotamare of Junona Fuke, former sarpanch Mangala Korde of Deoli, Lata Bagde of Bhishnoor, Gautam Shende of Maywadi Yeil and Nasir Sheikh of Kharashi.

The caller demanded Rs 3,000 from Meena Suryavanshi for an Independence Day greeting advertisement, and sent a QR code for online payment, threatening to publish defamatory content when she refused.

The accused also allegedly collected Rs 500 online from Gotamare on September 6, police said.

Modus Operandi And Call Centre Operations

During the investigation, the local crime branch analysed technical evidence with the help of the Cyber Police Station and traced the accused to Bhopal, where three illegal call centres were found at Harshvardhan Nagar, Nishatpura and MP Nagar localities of the city.

As many as 35 women were employed across these centres - 27 at Harshvardhan Nagar and four each at the other two locations - and were assigned different states based on their proficiency in Marathi, Hindi and other regional languages, Poddar said.

Probe found that the gang had gathered contact details of sarpanches and gram sevaks from the Mahapanchayat portal and meticulously compiled 618 registers covering Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Arrests And Seizures

If the targets refused to pay for advertisements, callers threatened to expose alleged irregularities in their gram panchayats and publish defamatory reports, the official said.

The arrested accused have been identified as kingpin Monika Lalsingh Suryavanshi (28) and Neha Lalsingh Suryavanshi (23), both residents of Narsinghgarh in Rajgarh district, along with Akshara Milind Arak (21) of Bhimnagar and Komal Mohan More (23) of Anna Nagar in Bhopal.

Police have seized 54 mobile phones worth Rs 5 lakh, two laptops, two computers and a printer valued at Rs 2.15 lakh, besides the 618 registers, printed envelopes and leaflets of 'Dainik Shreshtha News', and bank receipt slips with a scanner and cheque book, putting the total seizure at Rs 7.29 lakh.

Investigations continue to establish the full extent of the racket and identify other persons involved, Poddar added.