Nagpur Police Official Faces Notice Over Missing NEET Suicide Note

A police official in Nagpur faces a show cause notice for a significant lapse involving the unattached suicide note of a NEET aspirant, Akanksha Chaturvedi, whose tragic death has brought national attention to the pressures of competitive exams and alleged paper leaks.

Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points A Nagpur police official faces a show cause notice for allegedly failing to attach a NEET aspirant's suicide note to case papers.

Akanksha Chaturvedi, 18, died by suicide after the NEET-UG exam was cancelled due to paper leak allegations.

Her suicide note expressed fear of not performing well in a retest, despite initial optimism about her scores in the first attempt.

The handwritten note was discovered by her family days after her death and subsequently submitted to the Ambazari police.

The tragic incident gained national attention after being highlighted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media.

A show cause notice has been issued against a police official for allegedly failing to attach the suicide note purportedly written by a female NEET aspirant in Nagpur, Maharashtra, to the case papers, a senior officer said on Saturday.

"The suicide note was mentioned in the station diary entry. However, it was not attached to the case papers," said DCP (zone 2) Nityanand Jha. He said a show cause notice has been issued against the Investigation Officer Nikhil Tabhane of the Ambazari police station for the lapse.

Another official said the suicide note was not mentioned in any documents related to the case. Even DCP Jha was not told about the note's existence. However, when the matter was finally exposed, senior police officers conducted an inquiry to fix responsibility and submitted a report to the DCP.

NEET Aspirant's Tragic Suicide

A NEET-UG aspirant, identified as Akanksha Chaturvedi (18), allegedly hanged herself in her room in Nagpur on May 20, days after appearing for the exam on May 3. She hailed from Madhya Pradesh.

In the emotional note, Chaturvedi purportedly stated that there was "no guarantee" that she would score good marks in the retest, ordered by the National Testing Agency after cancelling the exam amid paper leak allegations. The suicide case drew national attention after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted the incident on the social media platform X.

Police Lapse and Family's Discovery

The suicide note was discovered by her family members days after her death. When the family members were going through her books and study material, they found the handwritten note, which was subsequently submitted to the Ambazari police on June 1.

"Mummy, Papa...you had trust in me that I would study and become a doctor. But I do not have the courage to appear for a retest. In the first test, I was about to score good marks. But there is no guarantee that I will score good marks again. Sorry, Mummy, Papa, I have ruined everything for both of you," the note reads.

Her father, Krishna Kumar Chaturvedi, a small farmer who also worked as a cook in Nagpur to support the family, had told the police that his daughter had returned from the examination feeling optimistic and expected to score more than 650 marks. However, the family members later noticed a significant change in Akanksha's behaviour as she appeared increasingly disturbed following reports of a paper leak and exam rescheduling.

Ongoing Investigation

An official of the Ambazari police station said the statements of her family members have been recorded, and a further probe is underway. All aspects mentioned in the note are being examined, he had said.