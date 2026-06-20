Nagpur NEET aspirant allotted Abu Dhabi centre, NTA resolves glitch

A Nagpur medical aspirant faced a shocking error when he was allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, prompting swift action from the National Testing Agency (NTA) to rectify the significant lapse.

IMAGE: Supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party participate in a protest in Nagpur on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Nagpur-based NEET-UG aspirant was erroneously allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi for the re-examination, despite selecting centres in Maharashtra.

The student, Abdullah Mohammad Talib, had no passport, making travel to Abu Dhabi impossible on short notice.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) promptly rectified the error after the family contacted their helpline, re-allotting a centre in Nagpur.

The incident occurred amidst heightened scrutiny of examination management following previous controversies.

The NTA has implemented a multi-layered security framework for the re-examination, including Aadhaar-based biometric authentication and CCTV surveillance.

A day before the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination, a Nagpur-based medical aspirant was left stunned after being allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi despite opting for centres in Maharashtra, triggering concerns over a possible lapse in the examination process.

The issue, however, was resolved within hours after the student's family approached the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the agency confirming that the candidate has now been allotted a centre in Nagpur.

Unexpected Centre Allotment

The student, Abdullah Mohammad Talib, had earlier been assigned a centre in Nagpur for the original NEET examination.

However, after downloading his fresh admit card for Sunday's re-examination, he found that his centre had been changed to Abu Dhabi Indian School in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the family, the candidate had selected Nagpur as his first preference, followed by Wardha and Bhandara.

"We were shocked. He does not even have a passport and there was no possibility of travelling abroad at such short notice," his father Mohammad Talib said, adding that the family immediately contacted the NTA helpline and lodged a complaint.

NTA's Swift Resolution

The family claimed the agency acknowledged the discrepancy and assured them that a revised admit card would be issued after verification.

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh later said the matter had been rectified.

"The issue has been resolved, and the candidate has now been allotted a centre in Nagpur," Singh told ANI.

The incident drew criticism from former Maharashtra education minister Anees Ahmed, who termed it a serious lapse and urged the agency to allot the student a centre in Nagpur or a nearby city.

The episode came amid heightened scrutiny of examination management following the controversy that led to the NEET-UG re-examination.

Re-examination Preparations

Meanwhile, the NTA said elaborate arrangements have been put in place for the smooth and transparent conduct of the examination on June 21.

More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the test, which will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

The agency said over two lakh personnel, including city coordinators, observers, invigilators, police personnel and district administration officials, have been deployed for the examination.

According to the NTA, a multi-layered security framework involving Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, CCTV surveillance, GPS-enabled transportation of confidential materials and real-time monitoring systems has been put in place to ensure the integrity of the examination process.

Candidates have been advised to report to their centres between 11 am and 1.30 pm, with entry gates closing at 1.30 pm.

The examination will be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.