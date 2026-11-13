Nagpur Man Kills Brother-In-Law Over Sister's Troubled Marriage

A tragic incident in Nagpur saw a 23-year-old man allegedly murder his brother-in-law, highlighting the devastating consequences of unresolved domestic violence and family disputes.

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Key Points A 23-year-old man, Ayush Dhupe, allegedly murdered his brother-in-law, Palash Wasnik, in Nagpur on Thursday night.

The motive for the murder stemmed from Palash's frequent physical abuse of Ayush's sister, his wife.

The incident occurred near a tea stall after an argument where Palash demanded money for liquor and allegedly pulled a knife.

Ayush snatched the knife and stabbed Palash repeatedly, while his friends Atharva Bhagat and Sumedh Meshram hit Palash with stones.

Palash Wasnik had a criminal record and was released from jail two months ago after action under the MPDA Act.

A 23-year-old man allegedly murdered his brother-in-law with the help of two friends over his sister's troubled marriage and repeated instances of domestic violence, a Nagpur police official said on Friday.

The incident took place near a tea stall at Medical Square around 10.30 pm on Thursday, he added.

Details Of The Fatal Confrontation

Palash alias Gani Wasnik, a resident of Rambagh, had married the sister of Ayush alias Chintu Deepak Dhupe (23) in 2020, but frequent quarrels and physical abuse had strained the couple's relationship, the official said.

"Ayush was angry with Palash over his treatment of his sister. On Thursday night, an argument broke out at the tea stall after Palash demanded money from Ayush to buy liquor. Palash allegedly pulled out a knife, but Ayush snatched it and stabbed him repeatedly," he said.

Ayush's friends Atharva Dinesh Bhagat (20) and Sumedh Shailesh Meshram (24) hit Palash with stones, killing him, the official added.

Crime Branch Unit 4 and Ajni police have arrested Ayush alias Chintu Deepak Dhupe (23), Atharva Dinesh Bhagat (20) and Sumedh Shailesh Meshram (24), he added.

He said Palash had several criminal cases against his name and was released from jail two months ago after action under the MPDA Act.