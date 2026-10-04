Extramarital Affair Led To Husband's Murder, Wife Arrested In Thane

Thane police have apprehended a woman in connection with her husband's murder in Nagpur, where an alleged extramarital affair led to a fatal confrontation.

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Key Points A woman, Deepali Salunke, was arrested in Thane for her alleged involvement in her husband's murder in Nagpur.

The motive for the crime is believed to be an extramarital affair, which caused significant discord between Deepali and her husband, Gaurav Ragde.

Gaurav Ragde was fatally attacked with a knife after confronting Deepali and her alleged lover in Nagpur.

Deepali Salunke confessed to her involvement in the crime during police interrogation after being apprehended.

The Thane police have arrested a woman who had been on the run in connection with the killing of her husband in Nagpur one-and-a-half months ago, officials said on Sunday.

The 29-year-old accused, identified as Deepali alias Bali Vijay Salunke, was allegedly having an extramarital affair, which led to discord with her husband, Gaurav Ragde (27), an autorickshaw driver from Ajni in Nagpur, a police official here said.

Motive Behind The Crime

The couple had an intercaste love marriage about eight months before the incident in August. However, quarrels began after Ragde learned about Deepali's alleged relationship with Rishikesh Khode. The woman later left her husband's home and began living separately, according to police.

On the afternoon of August 20, Ragde informed his father that he was headed to Narendra Nagar in Nagpur to resolve the dispute with Deepali and Khode, who was apparently consuming liquor with his two associates in Sundarban Layout.

At around 5 pm that day, a heated confrontation broke out between Radge and the group. According to the victim's father, Khode and his associates allegedly attacked Ragde with a knife at Deepali's instigation near a drain bridge in Narendra Nagar. The victim suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the police said.

Investigation And Arrest

The accused woman, a resident of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Thane, then went into hiding. She was apprehended here on Saturday, the police said.

During interrogation, the woman confessed to her involvement in the crime, Thane Crime Branch Anti-Extortion Cell's senior police inspector Sailesh Salvi said.

She has been handed over to the Beltarodi police in Nagpur, the official said, adding that they do not have any information about the other accused.