Extortion Bid In Nagpur: Traders Receive Threats In Bishnoi Gang's Name

Bullion traders in Nagpur's Sarafa Bazar are facing alarming extortion threats demanding Rs 10 lakh each, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting police to investigate potential impersonation by local criminals.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Eight bullion traders in Nagpur's Sarafa Bazar received threatening letters demanding Rs 10 lakh each.

The threats were made in the name of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with warnings of harm to traders and their families.

The letters started arriving four to five days ago, instructing traders to display a slogan as a sign of compliance.

Police suspect local criminals are using the Bishnoi gang's name to intimidate and extort money.

An official complaint will be registered at Tehsil Police Station, and investigations are underway to identify the culprits.

At least eight bullion traders in the Sarafa Bazar area of Nagpur have received threatening letters demanding Rs 10 lakh each in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with police suspecting the role of local criminals.

Extortion Tactics And Police Response

The senders have also threatened to kill the traders and their family members if they fail to pay the money or inform the police.

The letters started arriving four to five days ago. The traders were asked to write a particular slogan outside their shops to indicate their willingness to pay. They were told that further instructions about handing over the money would follow, according to police sources.

"We have spoken to the traders. They are ready to submit complaints. An offence will be registered at Tehsil Police Station in this connection," said DCP (Zone III) Rahul Madne.

Police suspect that local criminals may be using the Bishnoi gang's name to frighten traders and extort money, a police official said.

However, the identity of those behind the threats is yet to be established.