Nagpur commissioner's RSS praise draws Congress ire, demands probe

The Maharashtra Congress has ignited a political debate, demanding an inquiry into IPS officer Vishwas Nangre Patil's controversial speech praising the RSS, raising serious questions about his neutrality and adherence to service conduct rules.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Congress has demanded an inquiry into IPS officer Vishwas Nangre Patil's speech praising RSS. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The speech, delivered at a Hindu Sakal Samaj event, allegedly violates All India Services (Conduct) Rules.

Congress questioned the officer's political neutrality and whether he obtained prior permission for the event.

The issue highlights concerns about civil services credibility and public trust in police administration.

Nangre Patil's recent appointment as Nagpur police commissioner adds to the controversy, given RSS headquarters location.

The Congress in Maharashtra has demanded an inquiry into a speech delivered by IPS officer Vishwas Nangre Patil at a Hindu Sakal Samaj event where he 'praised' the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stating that it raises questions about his neutrality and compliance with service rules.

An undated video of Nangare Patil's speech at the Hindu Sammelan organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj went viral on June 25, Thursday. The Indian Police Service officer was appointed the Nagpur police commissioner earlier this week.

Questions Over Officer's Conduct Rules Compliance

In a post on X, the opposition party asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, to clarify whether the officer had obtained prior permission before participating in the event.

Citing the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, the Congress claimed that an IPS officer is required to obtain prior government approval before participating in such a programme. It sought to know whether Nangre Patil had secured such a permission and, if not, whether the government would initiate action against him.

Concerns About Political Neutrality And Credibility

The party further said that the officer's speech praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Hindutva and RSS founder K B Hedgewar raised questions about adherence to provisions requiring members of the All India Services to maintain political neutrality and conduct themselves in a manner befitting their office.

The party cited the Conduct Rules which bar members of the service from being associated with organisations that take part in politics, and questioned whether addressing and praising a particular ideological organisation from its platform amounted to such an association.

The issue was not limited to an individual officer but concerned the credibility of the civil services, the constitutional principle of political neutrality and public confidence in the police administration, the Congress said. In another post, the opposition party said the role of the police is to maintain law and order and not glorify organisations accused of promoting social division.

Nangre-Patil has now been transferred to Nagpur which gives him an opportunity to "directly serve those he is trying to please", it said, in an apparent reference to the RSS headquarters located in the city.