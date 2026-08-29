Nagendra offered to quit to save Congress from embarrassment: Shivakumar

Karnataka Minister B Nagendra has offered his resignation amidst the ongoing Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam allegations, prompting Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to consult the Congress high command on the matter.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar speaks during the inauguration of the Comprehensive Capacity Building Training programme for Karnataka cops conducted by the National Security Guard in Bengaluru, August 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Karnataka Minister B Nagendra offered his resignation to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar amidst allegations related to the Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam.

Chief Minister Shivakumar defended Nagendra, stating he is innocent and not connected to the alleged financial irregularities.

Nagendra's resignation is intended to prevent embarrassment to the Congress party and the state government.

Shivakumar will consult the party high command before deciding whether to accept Nagendra's resignation.

The opposition BJP has intensified protests, demanding accountability and Nagendra's removal, while Nagendra denies wrongdoing.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said minister B Nagendra had expressed his intention to resign in the interest of the Congress party and to avoid embarrassment to the government.

He insisted that Nagendra was in no way connected to the alleged scam in the Karnataka State Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

"He has expressed his intention to resign. I will bring this to the notice of our high command tonight. After that, I will take a decision in the morning," Shivakumar told reporters after meeting Nagendra at his home office 'Krishna'.

Shivakumar said Nagendra met him after addressing the media and handed over his resignation, but added that he would consult the party high command before taking a final decision.

CM Shivakumar Defends Nagendra's Innocence

"During the meeting, he expressed his intention to resign in the interest of the party, saying that there should be no embarrassment to the party or to me," he said.

The chief minister said Nagendra was deeply hurt by the allegations and maintained that he was innocent.

"I know the entire case. We have studied it. He is in no way connected [to it]. My advocates have briefed me. My investigation team has also just taken note of it. He has done nothing wrong," Shivakumar said.

He said Nagendra, a ST leader who had defeated a senior BJP leader twice, had sacrificed his ministerial position for the second time over the issue.

"Today, my colleague Nagendra has proved what I have always said-that he is ready for any sacrifice for the sake of the party. I have faith that he will be cleared of the allegations as soon as possible," he said.

Legal Review and Political Criticism

Shivakumar said he would examine the legal provisions before deciding on the Governor's request for permission to prosecute Nagendra.

"I cannot have one rule for one person and another for someone else. The law has to be followed. I will examine what the legal framework provides and take a decision on the issue of prosecution permission," he said.

Asked whether Nagendra's resignation amounted to a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal-Secular, Shivakumar rejected the suggestion.

"How is it a victory? By suppressing an ST leader and making false allegations. Falsehood is their (BJP's) deity" he said.

The Chief Minister also criticised the opposition for disrupting proceedings of the Karnataka Legislature during Monsoon sessoon and said it should first specify the allegations against Nagendra.

"I had said in the House asking BJP leaders to give a notice and let us hear it. They (BJP) have to say what the issue is and what wrong Nagendra has done," he said.

Nagendra's Sacrifice for the Party

Shivakumar said Nagendra had submitted his resignation to him, but he would inform the party leadership in Delhi before deciding whether to accept it.

"Of course, in the interest of the party he resigned. He doesn't want to embarrass the government and the party. He is a true Congress man, a Dalit leader. He has sacrificed his position for the second time." he said.

"He has respected the party and submitted his resignation. I will speak to my party high command and take a call tomorrow morning," he added.

Background of the Valmiki Corporation Controversy

Nagendra announced his resignation earlier in the day amid intensified BJP protests and demands for his removal over allegations linked to the Valmiki Corporation case.

He maintained that he had no role in the alleged financial irregularities and said he was prepared to give up even his Assembly membership.

The development comes after the Opposition stepped up its campaign over the alleged diversion of funds from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Nagendra had earlier resigned as minister in 2024 amid the controversy and was subsequently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate before securing bail. He has continued to deny wrongdoing and accused the BJP of targeting him.

The BJP has demanded accountability in the case, while the Congress government has maintained that Nagendra should be given an opportunity to explain his position.