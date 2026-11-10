Seven Injured In Violent Land Clash In Assam

A long-standing land dispute between two extended families in Assam's Nagaon district escalated into a violent confrontation on Monday night, leaving seven people injured, including one from gunfire.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Seven people were injured, with one sustaining bullet injuries, during a violent clash over land in Nagaon district, Assam, on Monday night.

The dispute involved two extended families, Ufaidul Islam and Safiqul Islam, over a plot of land, with a case pending in court for 30 years.

Ufaidul's family attempted to construct a structure on the land on Monday night after obtaining a court decree, leading to an attack by Safiqul's family armed with firearms.

Rustam Ali, the person with bullet injuries, is currently receiving treatment at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital.

Police have detained three persons in connection with the incident and brought the situation under control.

At least seven people were injured, including one in firing, in a clash between two families over possession of land in Nagaon district of Assam, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Land Dispute

Police have detained three persons in connection with the incident and initiated an investigation.

The clash over a long-standing land dispute took place on Monday night at No. 1 Borghuli village under the jurisdiction of Ulubari Police Station area of Kaliabor Sub-Division.

"A clash broke out between two groups over a disputed plot of land. The families of Ufaidul Islam and Safiqul Islam, who are part of the same extended family, had reportedly been involved in a long-standing dispute over the ownership of the land," he added.

Ufaidul alleged that a case concerning the disputed land had been pending before a Nagaon court for the past 30 years, the officer said.

"Recently, after his family obtained a decree from the court, they had been asking Safiqul to hand over possession of the land. However, the latter reportedly refused to vacate it," the officer added.

Escalation And Injuries

In an attempt to take possession of the land, Ufaidul's family began constructing a house on the plot on Monday night by putting up a tin-roofed structure.

"On learning about the construction, members of Safiqul's family arrived at the site in a large group, armed with firearms. They attacked Ufaidul's family and opened fire," the official said.

One person sustained bullet injuries, while six others were injured in the clash between the two groups, he added.

Police Intervention And Investigation

"The person who sustained bullet injuries has been identified as Rustam Ali. He is currently undergoing treatment at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital," police said.

"Immediately after receiving information about the incident, police personnel from Ulubari Police Station and Chulung Police Outpost rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control," he said.