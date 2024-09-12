Nagamangala violence not communal, situation under control: K'taka HM

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said the clashes between two groups during Ganesha idol immersion procession in Nagamangala town in Mandya district cannot be termed as "communal violence" as he maintained that the incident happened on the "spur of the moment".

He said 52 people have been arrested from "both sides", and after reviewing CCTV footage about their involvement in the incidents like stone-pelting and torching of vehicles and properties, cases will be registered against them.

"Yesterday's (Wednesday) incident shouldn't have happened. What began as a small incident...it has ended. No major injuries or fights have happened. The police have taken the situation under control. When the procession was on, stones were pelted, which led to some clashes. After that when everything appeared to have been solved and people were dispersing, some torched bikes and shops, and subsequently (police) brought the situation under control," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said no loss of life or any "major problem" has been reported; the superintendent of police and inspector general are at the spot, while a Karnataka State Reserve Police platoon has been deployed.

"I had sent the additional director general of police, law and order, he too had visited and is camping at the spot. Everything is under control and there are no further incidents," he added.

Asked whether it was communal violence, the Minister said: "Accidentally while the procession was going there someone pelted stones, to which these people have also responded by pelting stones and it led to clashes. It cannot be called communal violence."

When told that a petrol bomb was allegedly hurled and asked whether the incident was pre-planned, he said: "No, no, it (the incident) has happened immediately on the spur of the moment. The police have not allowed it to escalate further and have brought things under control. I appeal to the media not to publicise it more."

"I'm not saying that the incident has not happened. The incident has happened, we have brought the situation under control, to ensure that it should not escalate further, the force has been placed on the spot, also senior police officers are there..." he said in response to a question.

To allegations of lapses on the part of the police, as precautionary measures were allegedly not taken despite similar incidents taking place last year too, Parameshwara said a KSRP platoon was stationed at the spot, which helped in bringing the situation under control.

"If not, there could have been bigger violence."

Noting that stones were pelted at the police too, the minister said an assistant sub-inspector was injured and, taking "all those into consideration", cases will be registered.

He said prima facie there seems to be no political instigation behind the incident.

"Let's see what comes from the probe report."