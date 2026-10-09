Nagaland University Faculty Earn Global Top 2% Scientist Recognition

Four distinguished faculty members from Nagaland University have achieved global recognition, being named among the world's top 2% scientists for their impactful research across diverse scientific disciplines.

Key Points Four Nagaland University faculty members were placed on this year's World's Top 2% Scientists list for their research contributions.

Three of these faculty members have also been included in the Career-Long Top 2 per cent Scientists list.

The World's Top 2% Scientists list is an annual database released by Elsevier and researchers from Stanford University.

Vice-Chancellor Jagadish K Patnaik congratulated the faculty, stating the achievement reflects their dedication and scholarly excellence.

The recognised faculty conduct research across diverse fields including environmental engineering, electrochemistry, microbiology, and biotechnology.

Nagaland University on Friday said that four of its faculty members have been placed on this year's list of the world's top 2 per cent scientists for their contribution to research.

The World's Top 2% Scientists list is an annual database released by Elsevier and researchers from Stanford University that ranks the most-cited scientists globally across 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields.

Global Recognition For Nagaland University Scholars

Of the four Nagaland University faculty members, three have also been included in the Career-Long Top 2 per cent Scientists list, marking a significant recognition of the institution's research contributions across diverse scientific disciplines.

The Career-Long list is one of the two core categories included within the broader World's Top 2% Scientists list.

The three are Ambrish Singh of the Department of Chemistry, Joginder Singh of the Department of Botany, and Pranav Kumar Prabhakar of the Department of Biotechnology, the central university said in a statement.

Prabhakar Sharma of the Department of Agricultural Engineering and Technology has been placed in the World's Top 2% Scientists list.

Vice-Chancellor Praises Faculty Dedication

Congratulating them, Vice-Chancellor Jagadish K Patnaik said this achievement is a matter of great pride for the entire Nagaland University community.

The feat "reflects the dedication, scholarly excellence and sustained research contributions of our faculty members. It also signifies the growing quality, impact and global visibility of research being undertaken at the University," he said.

The VC said he is confident that such achievements will further inspire the faculty members and scholars to pursue impactful research that contributes meaningfully to society and strengthens Nagaland University's position on the global academic map, Patnaik added.

Criteria For Scientific Excellence

The recognition covers researchers whose work demonstrates significant influence within their respective fields based on standardised bibliometric indicators, including citations, h-index and other measures of research impact.

Diverse Research Contributions Highlighted

Prabhakar Sharma works at the intersection of hydrology and environmental engineering, and his research covers biochar applications for contaminant remediation, microplastic pollution, colloid fate and transport, aquifer characterisation and groundwater management through aquifer storage and recovery.

Ambrish Singh conducts research in electrochemistry, physical and materials chemistry, electroanalytical chemistry, corrosion and corrosion inhibitors, and polymers.

Microbiology, plant sciences and environmental research are areas of work of Joginder Singh, while Pranav Kumar Prabhakar works in biotechnology and biomedical research, with a focus on understanding molecular mechanisms associated with metabolic disorders and developing strategies for oral insulin delivery.

The recognition of these faculty members reflects the breadth of research being undertaken at Nagaland University, spanning environmental engineering, groundwater management, electrochemistry, materials science, microbiology, plant sciences and biotechnology, the statement said.