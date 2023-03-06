News
Nagaland heading for opposition-mukt govt

Nagaland heading for opposition-mukt govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 06, 2023 10:16 IST
Despite having one of the highest number of political parties, the new Nagaland government is heading towards an opposition-less government with almost all parties extending unconditional support to the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance which won the polls held last month.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, BJP chief JP Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a meeting, in New Delhi on March 5, 2023. Photograph: @himantabiswa/Twitter

In the state assembly elections, for which results were declared on March 2, the pre-poll alliance partners -- NDPP-BJP won 25 and 12 seats respectively, totaling 37 in the 60-member House.

Other political parties, including Nationalist Congress Party have won 7 seats, National People's Party – 5, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, Naga People's Front and Republican Party of India-Athawale - 2 each, Janata Dal-United - 1 and Independents – 4.

 

This is the first time that Nagaland is witnessing the victory of so many political parties in the state assembly elections. LJP (Ram Vilas) and RPI (Athawale) are newbies in the state politics.

While the NDPP-BJP is yet to stake a claim for government formation, they have received unconditional support from other political parties to continue their second innings.

LJP (Ram Vilas), RPI (Athawale), JD-U have already submitted letters of support to the alliance partners, sources said.

The NCP, which is the third single largest party, submitted a letter extending ‘unconditional' support on Saturday to the Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP, newly elected NCP MLA Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe told PTI on Sunday.

Similarly, NPF general secretary Achumbemo Kikon, who is also one of the newly elected MLA, said that though a final decision has not been taken, the party, which has two members, is "likely to extend support to the government".

With all the political parties supporting the winning NDPP-BJP alliance, Nagaland will have another all-party government.

In the past, in 2015 and 2021 opposition-less governments were formed during the ongoing term of a government, but this would be the first ever assembly which is set to be an opposition-less one even before the House has been sworn in.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'BJP should be pleased because it has done well'
In a first, 2 women elected to Nagaland assembly
Junior partner BJP punches above its weight in N-E
Umesh Pal case: Another accused killed in encounter
NPS: Best For Retirement, Tax Saving
Is She India's Hottest Model?
Seek votes only in Modi's name, not...: Uddhav to BJP
