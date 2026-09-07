Governor Yadav Champions Drone Tech For Nagaland's Youth

Nagaland is actively embracing drone technology and geospatial systems to strengthen governance, create vital employment opportunities, and prepare its youth for future economic advancements.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav advocates for advanced technology, including drones and geospatial systems, to enhance governance and create youth employment.

The Nagaland GIS and Remote Sensing Centre (NGISRSC) and Drone Centre of Excellence are pivotal in transitioning the state towards specialised drone applications and training.

Drone technology offers wide-ranging applications in agriculture, infrastructure, disaster management, and environmental monitoring, making it a crucial field for economic growth.

The centre provides DGCA-compliant drone pilot courses and other specialised training, with 72 candidates already completing programmes.

The Northeast region anticipates a demand for 500 drone pilots, presenting significant opportunities for Naga youth in technology-driven livelihoods.

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav has called for greater use of technology, particularly drones and geospatial systems, to strengthen governance, create employment and prepare the state's youth for future economic opportunities. The governor made the observations during his visit to the Nagaland GIS and Remote Sensing Centre (NGISRSC) and the Drone Centre of Excellence under the Planning and Transformation Department.

The visit placed Nagaland's expanding drone ecosystem at the centre of discussions, with officials briefing the governor on the state's transition from basic drone-based mapping and surveying to specialised training, research, innovation and potential UAV-based applications across multiple sectors.

Boosting Governance And Youth Skills Through Drones

Appreciating the work being undertaken by NGISRSC and the Drone Centre of Excellence, Governor Yadav emphasised the need to build a workforce capable of adapting to rapid technological change. He said drone technology has wide-ranging applications in agriculture, infrastructure, disaster management, environmental monitoring, cinematography and geospatial mapping, making it an important emerging field for both governance and employment. Lauding the functioning and initiatives of the centre, he encouraged the organisation to continue strengthening its activities and capabilities.

Yadav further underlined the importance of using modern technology and innovation to improve governance and accelerate development, urging the centre to contribute to the vision of a self-reliant India and the PM's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The governor also handed over drone training completion certificates to 10 candidates during his visit.

Nagaland's Drone Training Initiatives And Future Prospects

Briefing the media, Development Commissioner Y. Kikheto Sema, along with other officials of NGISRSC, said the centre currently conducts specialised programmes, including Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-compliant Remote Pilot Certificate courses for Small and Medium Category drones, alongside training in First Person View (FPV) operations, drone repair and maintenance, GIS-based drone surveying and mapping, drone cinematography and hands-on avionics.

The initiative has also emerged as a youth-skilling programme with an emphasis on technology-driven livelihoods, Sema said, adding that under the Nagaland Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Mission (NSEDM), 70 candidates have been selected for training across various drone-related courses, while 72 have already completed drone training. "The Northeast will have requirements for 500 drone pilots/operators, so we would like to see that these opportunities can be availed by Naga youth," Sema said. He said the state government is serious about improving the technology and making the centre one of the best drone hubs in the Northeast. He also informed that the DGCA has inspected the centre and that it is expected to obtain a proper licence for imparting drone pilot training soon.