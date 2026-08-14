Nagaland churches body opposes compulsory 'Vande Mataram'

The Nagaland Baptist Church Council has firmly stated its opposition to any mandate making 'Vande Mataram' singing compulsory, particularly for Christians, emphasizing that true patriotism respects India's diverse constitutional values and individual conscience.

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Key Points The Nagaland Baptist Church Council opposes any directive making 'Vande Mataram' singing compulsory, particularly for Christians.

The council asserts that patriotism cannot be measured by forced conformity and respects India's national symbols and constitutional values.

They emphasise India's constitutional framework of liberty, equality, pluralism, and freedom of conscience.

The church body urges state and public institutions to exercise restraint and sensitivity when national symbols carry different meanings for communities.

They advocate for dialogue, mutual understanding, accommodation, and respect for conscientious objection.

A council of churches in Nagaland said it would oppose any directive or practice that seeks to make the singing of 'Vande Mataram' compulsory, particularly for those belonging to the Christian community, asserting that "patriotism must never be reduced to compulsory conformity".

In a statement, Nagaland Baptist Church Council general secretary Rev Dr Mar Pongener and secretary for social concern Dr Villo Naleo on Thursday said it fully respects India's national symbols, patriotic sentiments and constitutional values.

However, it maintained that matters involving faith, religious conviction, conscience and identity require sensitivity and respect.

Upholding Constitutional Values And Diversity

The church body said India's constitutional framework is founded on liberty, equality, pluralism and freedom of conscience, arguing that national unity should not be equated with uniformity.

"Patriotism must never be reduced to compulsory conformity," the church council said, emphasising that a citizen's love for the nation cannot be measured solely by participation in a prescribed patriotic expression.

It also stressed that India's diversity of faiths, cultures, languages, traditions and convictions is a defining feature of the country, and urged the State and public institutions to exercise restraint and sensitivity when national symbols or practices carry different meanings for different communities.

Call For Dialogue And Sensitivity

The church council appealed to all stakeholders to remain peaceful and cautioned against hostility, intimidation, confrontation and actions that could deepen social or communal divisions.

According to the Nagaland Baptist Church Council, coercion may result in "outward compliance but cannot create genuine loyalty, conviction or a sense of belonging".

It called for dialogue, mutual understanding, accommodation and respect for conscientious objection.

The council appealed to the government and its authorities, educational institutions, student organisations, churches, civil society groups and the wider public to approach the issue with "wisdom, restraint and constitutional sensitivity."

In a first for Independence Day celebrations, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi during the 79th anniversary of the historic occasion on August 15, followed by the recitation of the National Anthem at the grand event.

The mega function is set to commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of the National Song, 'Vande Mataram', and "celebrate the energy, aspirations and pivotal contribution of 'Yuva Shakti' in driving India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047", the defence ministry said on Thursday.