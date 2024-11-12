News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Nadda, Shah's choppers were also checked: EC rebuts Uddhav

Nadda, Shah's choppers were also checked: EC rebuts Uddhav

Source: PTI
November 12, 2024 16:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after Shiv Sena-UBT questioned the move of poll authorities to check the bag of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, sources in the Election Commission on Tuesday said aircraft and helicopters of top leaders across political spectrum are checked as part of standard operating procedure (SOP).

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said in the previous polls too, planes and helicopters of Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah were checked.

"There have been strict SOPs followed by enforcement agencies for a level playing field. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a similar issue was raised in Bihar and it was clarified that the helicopters of prominent leaders, including Nadda was checked in district Bhagalpur on April 24 and Shah in district Katihar on April 21 were also checked as per SOP," a functionary pointed out.

The sources also recalled the statement of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during the announcement of ongoing assembly elections that directions have been given to the enforcement agencies to ensure checking of helicopters of all leaders for a level playing field.

 

Thackeray had on Monday claimed his bag was inspected by the election authorities when he arrived in Maharashtra's Yavatmal to campaign for the November 20 assembly elections.

The former chief minister asked if the election authorities would also inspect the bags of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) also posted on X a video Thackeray recorded while poll officials were checking his bags on his arrival in Yavatmal.

In the video, Thackeray can be heard asking officials if they had similarly inspected the bags of any other senior leader or if they would check PM Modi or Union Home Minister Shah's bags.

Thackeray recounted this experience while addressing a public meeting at Wani in Yavatmal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rahul's helicopter checked by poll officials in TN
Rahul's helicopter checked by poll officials in TN
EC 'Super Super Cautious' About Modi
EC 'Super Super Cautious' About Modi
Maha Cong chief compares BJP to 'dog', sparks row
Maha Cong chief compares BJP to 'dog', sparks row
Mohammad Nabi to retire from ODIs after...
Mohammad Nabi to retire from ODIs after...
Maha Cong chief compares BJP to 'dog', sparks row
Maha Cong chief compares BJP to 'dog', sparks row
Manipur tense after 11 militants killed in gunfight
Manipur tense after 11 militants killed in gunfight
Full Marks For SKY's Diplomacy
Full Marks For SKY's Diplomacy
US VOTES!

US VOTES!

More like this
You checked my bags, check Modi, Shah bags too: Uddhav
You checked my bags, check Modi, Shah bags too: Uddhav
BJP leader kicks man trying to enter picture frame
BJP leader kicks man trying to enter picture frame

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances