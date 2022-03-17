News
Nadda meets allies Anupriya Patel, Sanjay Nishad over UP govt formation

Source: PTI
March 17, 2022 17:06 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Thursday met leaders of the party's allies in Uttar Pradesh -- Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal-S and Sanjay Nishad of the Nishad party -- at his residence in New Delhi as part of its government formation exercise.

IMAGE: Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal-S and Ashish Patel of the Nishad Party meet BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi, along with Union Minister and BJP in-charge for UP, Dharmendra Pradhan, and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh. Photograph: ANI on Twitter.

Nadda's meeting with the allies came a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held deliberations with him as the party worked to firm up the composition of the new government following its thumping win in the assembly polls.

 

Nadda met Patel and Nishad separately along with the BJP's Uttar Pradesh poll-incharge Dharmendra Pradhan and state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh, and is believed to have discussed matters related to government formation.

While Adityanath is all but certain to occupy the top post, the BJP is grappling with the question whether to have a deputy chief minister. It is also considering if outgoing deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who lost the election can be reinstated in his old position.

Though the BJP secured a resounding win, Maurya himself lost his Sirathu seat.

The BJP had on Monday announced its former president and Union minister Amit Shah as the observer for government formation in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP has been carrying out an extensive exercise to pick ministers in Uttar Pradesh, politically India's most important state where the party has been dominant since 2014.

A senior leader said they are taking into account a host of factors, including age, education, experience, gender, region and caste, to ensure that the new government is seen as socially representative and also reflective of the party's agenda of good governance.

Adityanath had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders on Sunday. His meeting with the prime minister had lasted for more than 100 minutes.

Top BJP leaders, including Modi, Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nadda, have held extensive parleys in the last few days, working out the broad outlines of the new governments in four states, including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, ahead of the swearing-in ceremonies expected next week.

The BJP won 255 seats out of 403 in Uttar Pradesh, while its allies Apna Dal-S and Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad party) bagged 12 and six seats respectively.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
More like this

What's delaying new Yogi Adityanath govt in UP?

What's delaying new Yogi Adityanath govt in UP?

Modi meets BJP leaders over forming govts in 4 states

Modi meets BJP leaders over forming govts in 4 states

