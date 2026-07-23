Nadda invites CJP again for talks, protesters stick to neutral venue

Amidst escalating student protests led by the CJP over the NEET paper leak, Union Minister J P Nadda has offered further dialogue, while protesters demand a neutral venue and the Education Minister's resignation.

IMAGE: Protesters in large numbers continue their protest at Jantar Mantar supporting the Cockroach Janata Party's demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, in New Delhi, July 22, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Union Minister J P Nadda confirms government's readiness for further talks with protesting students.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is spearheading protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak.

CJP demands accountability for the NEET leak and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

CJP has rejected Nadda's invitations for talks at his residence, insisting on a neutral venue or Jantar Mantar.

Despite venue disagreements, CJP remains open to dialogue, suggesting a neutral site near the protest area.

Amid the ongoing students' protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Union minister J P Nadda on Thursday said the government is ready for further talks with the protesting youth which can be held either at his office or residence.

Nadda's remarks bear significance as the CJP, which has been spearheading the youth protest at Jantar Mantar over NEET paper leak, has announced that it will hold next round of talks with the government either at protest venue or a neutral place.

Government's Stance On Dialogue

Two representatives of CJP on Monday held first round of talks with Nadda at his residence where they placed their demands, including resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Asked if the government is ready for another round of talks with the CJP, Nadda told reporters in the Parliament House complex, "Yes, we are ready".

"They can come either to my residence or my office," he said when asked about the venue of meeting.

Earlier in the day, Nadda invited the CJP for talks, but its leaders turned down the proposal, according to sources.

On Wednesday too, the CJP had been invited for talks with Nadda, but it turned down the invitation, saying it will hold talks with the government only at a neutral venue.

Protesters Insist On Neutral Venue

"An invitation was sent to the CJP by J P Nadda for talks today, but those sitting on the stage at the protest site turned down the invitation," a source told PTI.

Addressing a press briefing at the Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, where the CJP has been camping since last month demanding accountability over the NEET paper 'leak' and resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, its chief spokesperson Saurav Das said police informed that Nadda invited them to his residence for a discussion.

"We refused to go to anyone's house or office. The people's court is here. Ministers should come among the people. If they want to talk, it should be held at the Jantar Mantar," Das said.

He, however, said the CJP remains open to dialogue and is willing to consider a neutral venue near the protest site if there are security concerns.