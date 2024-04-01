Mysuru royal scion has no house, land or vehicle

The scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar does not own a house, land or even a vehicle, according to his election affidavit.

IMAGE: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Wadiyar filed his affidavit declaring his assets and liabilities while submitting his nomination papers on Monday.

According to the nomination papers, he has total assets of about Rs 5 crore.

His wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar and a dependent person own assets worth Rs 1.04 crore and Rs 3.64 crore respectively.

Wadiyar owns gold and silver jewels worth Rs 3.39 crore while his wife possesses precious metals worth Rs 1.02 crore.

The 32-year-old successor of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family will be in a direct fight with Congress candidate M Lakshmana, who is a Congress spokesperson in Karnataka.