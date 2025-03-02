Drug found in child hospitalised after 'eating chocolate'

Mystery surrounds the hospitalisation of a 4-year-old boy in Kottayam last month who had complained of dizziness after allegedly consuming chocolate at school and his urine test revealed presence of benzodiazepines -- a depressant, police said on Sunday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Jan Mateboer/Pixabay.com

An officer of Manarcad police station said that the incident occurred on February 17 when the child became drowsy after getting back from school and on enquiries by the mother, one of the school teachers said the boy was seen eating a chocolate.

The child was admitted to a nearby hospital and then moved to Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam where the urine test revealed the presence of the depressant, police said.

"It is not clear where he got the chocolate from or how the benzodiazepine entered the child's body," the officer said, adding that no case has been registered till now.

The issue came to light after TV channels on Sunday aired the child's family's allegations that he became dizzy after having the chocolate.

The officer said that based on intimation received from Amrita Hospital about the child, a preliminary enquiry was carried out, but no negligence was found on the part of the private school where the child was studying.

He said that according to the school authorities, the child was fine till he left for home with his grandfather.

The officer further said that another child had also eaten part of the chocolate, but he was fine.

He also said that the hospitalised child was having very high blood pressure due to which he was kept in the ICU for a few days.

He also said that the child's mother, who works as a lab technician and is separated from her husband, has lodged complaints with the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police seeking an investigation.

The officer said that the child had initially said that he was given the chocolate by the mother, but she has denied it.