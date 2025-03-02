HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Drug found in child hospitalised after 'eating chocolate'

Drug found in child hospitalised after 'eating chocolate'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 02, 2025 13:54 IST

x

Mystery surrounds the hospitalisation of a 4-year-old boy in Kottayam last month who had complained of dizziness after allegedly consuming chocolate at school and his urine test revealed presence of benzodiazepines -- a depressant, police said on Sunday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Jan Mateboer/Pixabay.com

An officer of Manarcad police station said that the incident occurred on February 17 when the child became drowsy after getting back from school and on enquiries by the mother, one of the school teachers said the boy was seen eating a chocolate.

The child was admitted to a nearby hospital and then moved to Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam where the urine test revealed the presence of the depressant, police said.

 

"It is not clear where he got the chocolate from or how the benzodiazepine entered the child's body," the officer said, adding that no case has been registered till now.

The issue came to light after TV channels on Sunday aired the child's family's allegations that he became dizzy after having the chocolate.

The officer said that based on intimation received from Amrita Hospital about the child, a preliminary enquiry was carried out, but no negligence was found on the part of the private school where the child was studying.

He said that according to the school authorities, the child was fine till he left for home with his grandfather.

The officer further said that another child had also eaten part of the chocolate, but he was fine.

He also said that the hospitalised child was having very high blood pressure due to which he was kept in the ICU for a few days.

He also said that the child's mother, who works as a lab technician and is separated from her husband, has lodged complaints with the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police seeking an investigation.

The officer said that the child had initially said that he was given the chocolate by the mother, but she has denied it.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How To Stop Kids From Eating Junk Food
How To Stop Kids From Eating Junk Food
Kerala: Child abducted, raped; accused found drinking
Kerala: Child abducted, raped; accused found drinking
Kidnapped as 7 yr-old, man returns home after 30 yrs
Kidnapped as 7 yr-old, man returns home after 30 yrs
Student gives birth to baby in hostel
Student gives birth to baby in hostel
8-yr-old girl sexually assaulted in school by 2 boys
8-yr-old girl sexually assaulted in school by 2 boys

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Health Magic: 8 Advantages Of Rajgir Or Amaranth

webstory image 2

Haute Potato: 12 Potato Delights From All Over

webstory image 3

9 Ways To Say I Love You

VIDEOS

President Trump heads to his golf course in West Palm Beach2:43

President Trump heads to his golf course in West Palm Beach

Pro-Ukraine protests erupt across US after Trump, Vance 'ambush' Zelenskyy4:14

Pro-Ukraine protests erupt across US after Trump, Vance...

Markets in Mumbai glitter as Ramzan begins, festive spirit in the air3:24

Markets in Mumbai glitter as Ramzan begins, festive...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD