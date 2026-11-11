'Mysterious foreigner': Kangana blames Sonia for Indira, Rajiv's death

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has ignited a political storm by questioning Sonia Gandhi's ascent to power, alleging "way too many coincidences" in the Gandhi family's history and labelling her a "mysterious foreign national."

IMAGE: A Bahrisons bookstore staff member keeps the newly launched memoir of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Belonging: A Journey of Love, at Khan Market, in New Delhi, November 10, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo/Naveen Sharma

Key Points BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has sharply criticised Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, questioning her political rise and the circumstances surrounding the Gandhi family.

Ranaut alleged that Sonia Gandhi's entry into the family and subsequent deaths of prominent members like Indira, Sanjay, and Rajiv Gandhi were "way too many coincidences."

The actor-turned-politician described Sonia Gandhi as a "mysterious foreign national" and accused her of promoting foreign agendas.

Kangana stated her remarks were based on research conducted for her upcoming 2025 directorial film 'Emergency.'

Her Instagram post followed the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, "Belonging: A Journey of Love."

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut has launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, questioning her rise to political prominence and describing the sequence of events surrounding the Gandhi family as a series of “way too many coincidences”.

In a strongly worded post on her Instagram Stories, Kangana alleged that Sonia Gandhi's entry into the Gandhi family and the subsequent deaths of several members of the political dynasty raised questions that, according to her, had not received enough public attention.

Kangana's Allegations And Research

Kangana said her remarks were informed by research into Indian politics and the Gandhi family that she conducted while working on her 2025 directorial film 'Emergency.'

Referencing the ongoing global discussion around the Nvidia honeytrap controversy, the actor-turned-politician began her post by writing, "Everyone is talking about the Nvidia honey trap controversy."

Ranaut described Sonia Gandhi as a “mysterious foreign national” and questioned the circumstances that led to her becoming the central figure in the Gandhi family after the deaths of its other prominent members.

She then questioned the political developments surrounding the Gandhi family, writing, "For Emergency, I did a lot of research on Indian politics and the Gandhi family, and I must confess that one thing I could never wrap my head around is that one mysterious foreign national enters the Gandhi family."

Questioning Gandhi Family Succession

Kangana's post came after the launch of Sonia's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, which details her life from childhood in Italy to her experiences in India, including personal tragedies and political events.

In her post, Kangana referred to the deaths of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, linking these tragedies to the political succession within the Gandhi family.

"Indira Gandhi killed, Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, all potential heirs to the throne killed, leaving just one and only sympathy choice for the throne: that one foreign national called Sonia Gandhi," she wrote.

Kangana further described the sequence of events as involving "way too many coincidences", suggesting that the circumstances deserved greater public scrutiny.

Accusations Of Foreign Agendas

Ranaut also criticised Sonia Gandhi's political influence and tenure, accusing the Congress leader of promoting foreign agendas.

In her lengthy Instagram post, she alleged that Sonia Gandhi had openly propagated foreign interests.

She also questioned the Congress veteran's political leadership over several decades.

She concluded her message by referring to the 2014 general elections, writing that Sonia Gandhi continued to head the government for decades "until of course 2014 happened."