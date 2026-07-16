Mysterious explosion rocks house in UP's Etah, family unhurt

A mysterious and powerful explosion caused significant damage to a house in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, prompting a police investigation into the unexplained incident.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only .



Key Points A mysterious explosion occurred in a house in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, in the early hours of Thursday, causing significant damage but no injuries.

The blast blew off the main gate and cracked the walls of the house in a village in the Aliganj area.

The family, who had returned home late and were sleeping on the upper floor, were awakened by the loud explosion and found the damage downstairs.

Police were immediately informed and a field unit was called to collect scientific evidence from the scene.

Authorities are investigating all possible angles, and the exact cause of the explosion will be determined after forensic examination.

A mysterious explosion damaged a house in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district in the early hours of Thursday, blowing off its main gate and cracking the walls, while the family sleeping on the upper floor escaped unhurt, the police said.

The incident took place in a village in the Aliganj area in Etah. No injuries or casualties were reported.

Details of the Incident

According to the police, the family had returned home around midnight after closing their shop.

After having dinner, all family members went to sleep on the upper floor. There was no electricity at the house at the time.

A family member, Rita Gupta, said they were awakened by a loud explosion early morning.

"When we came downstairs, we found that the main gate had been blown away and the walls had developed cracks. The explosion was so powerful that we could not immediately understand what had happened," she said.

The blast drew a large number of villagers to the spot, triggering speculation about its cause.

Police Investigation Underway

Aliganj Station House Officer Rupesh Verma said the police received information about the incident through Dial-112 and immediately reached the spot.

"According to local residents, the explosion occurred at around 3.40 am. In view of the seriousness of the incident, the field unit (of the police) was called to collect scientific evidence from the scene," Verma said.

He said the police have collected crucial evidence and are investigating all possible angles to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

"The exact cause will be known only after the investigation and forensic examination are completed," the officer added.