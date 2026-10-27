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Hyderabad Horror: Myanmar Woman Confined, Sexually Assaulted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 27, 2026 16:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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An 18-year-old Myanmar woman has accused her husband and his three friends, all Myanmar nationals from a refugee camp, of confining and repeatedly sexually assaulting her in Hyderabad, leading to a police investigation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An 18-year-old Myanmar woman was allegedly confined and sexually assaulted by her husband and his three friends in Hyderabad over the past few months.
  • The accused, all Myanmar nationals, are reportedly living in a refugee camp in the city.
  • The woman's complaint led to a case being registered on charges of rape, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation on Tuesday.
  • The main accused brought the woman to Hyderabad from Bangladesh in May this year, married her and kept her locked up.
  • Police are currently searching for the accused, and further investigation is underway.

A 18-year-old woman from Myanmar had been allegedly "confined" in a rented house here by her husband and was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times by his three friends over the past few months, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Underway

The woman's husband and his three friends are Myanmar nationals and are in a refugee camp in the city. The woman, in her complaint to police, stated that her husband locked her in a room and sent his three friends in, and they sexually exploited her, a police official said.

 

The house owner found the woman locked in a room on October 23 when he went there to collect rent and broke it open. She then contacted her relatives living in the refugee camp and lodged a complaint at Kanchanbagh Police Station.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case on charges of rape, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the BNS, the official said.

The main accused brought the woman to Hyderabad from Bangladesh in May this year, married her and kept her locked in a room of a rented house. Police are searching for the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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myanmar womanhyderabad crimesexual assaultrefugee camppolice investigation

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