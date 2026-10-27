Hyderabad Police Apprehend Three Myanmar Nationals In Sexual Assault Case

Hyderabad police have apprehended three Myanmar nationals in connection with the alleged repeated sexual assault and wrongful confinement of an 18-year-old Myanmar woman, whose husband, the primary accused, remains at large.

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Key Points Three Myanmar nationals were apprehended on Tuesday in Hyderabad for allegedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old Myanmar woman.

The victim was reportedly confined in a rented house by her husband, who is the main accused and is currently absconding.

The Kanchanbagh Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual assault, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation.

The alleged assaults occurred on different occasions after the husband brought his three associates to stay at their rented house, following the victim's arrival in May 2026.

The woman lodged a complaint on October 26 after being discovered by her house owner on October 23, leading to the arrest of three accused.

Three Myanmar nationals were on Tuesday apprehended for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman, also from Myanmar, in a rented house in the city where she was "confined" by her husband, police said.

Investigation Underway

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the Kanchanbagh Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), regarding the alleged repeated sexual assaults, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation, a police release said.

The woman's husband and his three friends are Myanmar nationals, police added.

As per the complaint, the victim came to Hyderabad in May 2026 along with the main accused, who had promised to marry her.

Their marriage was reportedly solemnised, following which they lived together in a rented house.

The complainant stated that, after some time, her husband brought his three associates to stay at the house.

She further alleged that her husband used to lock the house from outside while leaving and that, on different occasions, his associates sexually assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incidents to anyone.

On October 23, the house owner, who arrived to collect the pending rent, found the house locked from outside, broke open the lock and found the woman in a room.

The complainant subsequently contacted her family members and was taken to the residence of her relative at Balapur in the city.

On October 26, she was brought to Kanchanbagh Police Station, where she lodged a complaint against the accused.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered, and three accused were apprehended. The main accused, husband of the woman, is absconding, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.