Myanmar National Arrested With Heroin In Mizoram's Champhai District

In a significant drug bust, a Myanmar national was apprehended in Mizoram's Champhai district on Thursday with 1.18 kg of heroin, highlighting ongoing efforts against cross-border narcotics trafficking.

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Key Points A Myanmar national was arrested on Thursday in Mizoram's Champhai district.

Authorities seized 1.18 kg of heroin during the operation.

The contraband was found packed in 100 soap cases.

The arrest was a result of a joint operation by the Excise and Narcotics Department and Assam Rifles at Ngur village.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A Myanmar national was arrested with 1.18 kg of heroin in Mizoram's Champhai district on Thursday, an official said.

Excise and Narcotics Department spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said the contraband was seized during an operation at Ngur village in the early hours, in a joint operation also involving the Assam Rifles.

Ngamliana, 30, a resident of Bulfek village in Myanmar's Chin state, was arrested in the operation, he said.

The heroin was packed in 100 soap cases, he said.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and an investigation is underway, he added.