Manipur Police Nab Myanmar National With 9 Kg Opium

Manipur police have apprehended a Myanmar national in Churachandpur district, seizing over 9 kg of illicit opium and initiating an investigation under the NDPS Act.

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Key Points Manipur police arrested a 29-year-old Myanmar national with 9.05 kg of illicit opium.

The arrest occurred on Monday in L Kanan village, Churachandpur district.

An identity card from Myanmar Posts and Telecommunications was also seized from the accused.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

Manipur police arrested a 29-year-old Myanmar national with 9 kg of illicit opium in Churachandpur district.

The accused, identified as Lianlamhau Manlun of Lomzang village in Myanmar's Tonzang town, was arrested on Monday from L Kanan village by a team of Churachandpur district police, a police statement said.

During the operation, 9.05 kg of opium and an identity card of Myanmar Posts and Telecommunications were seized from his possession, it said.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway, it added.