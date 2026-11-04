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Manipur Police Nab Myanmar National With 9 Kg Opium

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 04, 2026 11:47 IST 2 Minutes Read

Manipur police have apprehended a Myanmar national in Churachandpur district, seizing over 9 kg of illicit opium and initiating an investigation under the NDPS Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Manipur police arrested a 29-year-old Myanmar national with 9.05 kg of illicit opium.
  • The arrest occurred on Monday in L Kanan village, Churachandpur district.
  • An identity card from Myanmar Posts and Telecommunications was also seized from the accused.
  • A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

Manipur police arrested a 29-year-old Myanmar national with 9 kg of illicit opium in Churachandpur district.

The accused, identified as Lianlamhau Manlun of Lomzang village in Myanmar's Tonzang town, was arrested on Monday from L Kanan village by a team of Churachandpur district police, a police statement said.

 

During the operation, 9.05 kg of opium and an identity card of Myanmar Posts and Telecommunications were seized from his possession, it said.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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manipur policeopium seizuremyanmar nationaldrug traffickingndps act

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