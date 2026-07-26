'My work is in Maharashtra': Fadnavis rules out Delhi shift

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has firmly denied any plans to shift to national politics, reiterating his dedication to the state while also addressing the significant NEET paper leak controversy and upcoming legislative measures.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis signs a document with a Buddhist monk during a meeting with a delegation from the Sanghakaya Foundation at Ramgiri Bungalow, in Nagpur, July 26, 2026. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis denied speculations about moving to national politics, reaffirming his focus on the state.

Fadnavis addressed the NEET paper leak, stating it's a national concern and praising PM Modi's decisive action.

He downplayed the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS 'Tiranga' rally, viewing it as a reason for them to celebrate Pradhan's resignation.

The Union government plans to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Lok Sabha.

Fadnavis criticised Uddhav Thackeray's statements, highlighting PM Modi's widespread support.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday dismissed speculations about him shifting to national politics, implying that his work and presence are confined to Mumbai and the state.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis downplayed the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's 'Tiranga' rally in Mumbai, stating that issues such as the NEET paper leak do not belong to a particular individual or party, but concern the country's youth.

Fadnavis Addresses Delhi Visit Amid Speculation

According to sources, Fadnavis made a quick trip to the national capital on Saturday and later returned to Nagpur amid speculation about his possible shift to national politics in the backdrop of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as the Union education minister.

When asked about his Delhi visit, the chief minister said, "Today, I am in Nagpur and will be going to Mumbai in the evening. I am in Mumbai and Maharashtra only."

He further said that he had no objection to the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS's 'Tiranga' rally in Mumbai to "celebrate" Pradhan's resignation.

NEET Paper Leak And Upcoming Legislation

"I am happy that they got a reason to celebrate. Even we are happy because such issues (NEET paper leak) do not belong to any individual or party, but concern the youth of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed utmost sensitivity and took a decision in the interest of the country," Fadanvis said.

He said that the Union government will table the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, which will be the first of its kind in our country and the world.

He further slammed Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for his remarks during the Tiranga rally.

"Uddhav Thackeray has made such dialogues several times in the last 10 years, but his statements do not have any impact, as the entire country is standing with PM Modi. A single video by Modi ji at 1 am on Instagram broke Instagram records worldwide, and this shows whom India stands with," he remarked.