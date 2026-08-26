Tukaram Mundhe: 'My Vested Interest Is...'

'I have a vested interest -- to serve the people of Maharashtra and ensure safe food. That is my vested interest, if at all there is one.'

IMAGE: Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe speaks the Mumbai Press Club, August 26, 2026. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Key Points Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, widely recognised for his aggressive stance on food safety, asserts his role is about establishing robust institutional systems and serving the public, not about personal celebrity.

Mundhe advocates strong institutional systems to ensure continuous functioning, rather than reliance on individuals.

Despite 24 transfers in 21 years, Mundhe maintains faith in the government and focuses on his responsibilities.

Despite receiving widespread praise for cracking down on food safety violations and dominating media headlines, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe insists he is not a celebrity and is just doing his job.

Speaking at a 'Meet the Press' event organised by the Mumbai Press Club on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, Mundhe emphasised the need for institutional systems rather than reliance on individuals.

Prioritising Institutional Systems Over Individuals

"We always try to put a system in place. Systems have existed and we need to improve them. If new systems need to be put in place, we try for that. The most important thing is that the system should work. The individual should not become the most important thing," he said.

Digital technology was being increasingly used so systems could continue functioning beyond the tenure of individuals, said the senior IAS officer, who took charge of his current assignment in May this year.

Asked about his public profile, Mundhe, under whose watch the FDA has launched an aggressive crackdown on food safety violations, insisted he did not consider himself a celebrity.

"I am no celebrity. I am absolutely the joint secretary and Commissioner, FDA Maharashtra. I am very clear about it," he said, stressing that every officer and department was contributing to the work.

Commitment to Public Service and Transparency

Mundhe said his primary concern as FDA commissioner was to ensure safe food and promote healthy dietary habits.

"I have a vested interest here -- to serve the people of Maharashtra and ensure safe food. That is my vested interest, if at all there is one. Rather, that is the only interest I have as the FDA Commissioner," he maintained.

He affirmed the food safety regulator was committed to fairness and transparency and regularly issued details of inspections and action taken, along with photographs and videos.

"We are here to be fair and transparent," Mundhe stressed.

Navigating Bureaucracy and Transfers

The 2005-batch IAS officer from Beed district in central Maharashtra has been transferred 24 times in 21 years of career in the bureaucracy.

Asked about his continuation in government service and possible transfer, Mundhe said he had complete faith in the government.

"I trust the government, hence I am still working. But you are asking the wrong person about my transfer. I am not the authority who decides transfers. The competent authority will decide," he affirmed.

Mundhe emphasised his focus remained on discharging the responsibility entrusted to him.

"I am working without vested interest," said the senior civil servant, "My only interest is to serve the people. There are no other interests I have in my service."